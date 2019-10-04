Shenango's Klein bound for Carlow

Shenango High senior Angel Klein signed a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Carlow University in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Klein leads the team in passing with 430, digs with 45, service points with 89 and aces with 37 in her new role as libero.
