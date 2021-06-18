STATE COLLEGE — The Shenango High baseball team's comeback attempt fell just short after digging an early five-run deficit in the PIAA Class 2A championship game as the Wildcats lost to Schuylkill Haven, 8-7, on Friday afternoon.
Shenango was down 6-1 to the Hurricanes (25-3) after committing three errors in the second inning, but battled back with three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the bottom of the seventh. In the seventh down 8-5, Shane Cato — the starting pitcher who was pulled early after pitching on just three days rest — hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and no outs for a sixth run. A seventh run scored while a Shenango player was caught in a rundown at first base before Zach Herb flew out to center to end the game.
Shenango, the WPIAL champion, ends its season at 23-3. The loss is the first in 22 games for the Wildcats, who were coached by first-year skipper Larry Kelly.
This breaking news story will be updated. For more coverage, visit ncnewsonline.com throughout the day and see Saturday's print edition of the New Castle News.
