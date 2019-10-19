The playoff picture just went out the window for the Shenango High football team.
New Brighton scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to forge a 33-28 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference victory over the Wildcats.
Shenango slipped to 3-3 in the MAC and 6-3 in the league. The top four teams advance to the WPIAL playoffs and the Wildcats are in fifth place.
Riverside and New Brighton share fourth place, with each owning 4-2 league ledgers. The Panthers are 6-2 overall and the Lions are 6-3.
Shenango dropped a 17-7 decision to Riverside and would lose tiebreakers to both teams.
Reis Watkins rushed for two touchdowns for the Wildcats and threw a scoring aerial to Jason Kraner. Tino Campoli tossed a scoring strike to Maddox Smiley. Aidan Johnston booted all four extra points for Shenango.
Watkins rushed for 211 yards on 24 carries.
Shenango entertains conference rival Neshannock (5-1, 7-2) in a league matchup at 7 p.m. Friday to close the regular season.
