The passing game did the job last night for the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats threw for 246 yards in a 27-14 nonconference road win over Serra Catholic.
Tino Campoli was 12 of 16 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jason Kraner hauled in four passes for 131 yards and a score for Shenango (3-1).
Campoli added a one-yard touchdown run as well. He threw a 43-yard scoring strike to Kraner and a two-yarder to Maddox Smiley.
Aidan Johnston made field goals of 34 and 27 yards, while making all three of his extra-point attempts.
The Wildcats, though, rushed for -2 total yards on 32 attempts.
Serra Catholic is now 2-2.
Shenango returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Riverside in a WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference clash.
SHENANGO 1 4 3 7 3 — 27
SERRA CATHOLIC 7 7 0 0 — 14
Scoring plays
SHENANGO — Santino Campoli, 1-yard run (Aidan Johnston kick)
SERRA CATHOLIC — Terrell Booth, 74-yard pass from Max Rocco (Joe Folino kick).
SHENANGO — Jason Kraner, 43-yard pass from Campoli (Johnston kick).
SERRA CATHOLIC — Ray Holmes, 11-yard run (Folino kick).
SHENANGO — Johnston, 34-yard field goal.
SHENANGO — Maddox Smiley, 2-yard pass from Campoli (Johnston kick)
SHENANGO — Johnston, 27-yard field goal.
