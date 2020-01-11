By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
School records fell for the Shenango High indoor track and field team.
Five of them, in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association (TSTCA) Meet No. 1, which was held at Edinboro.
“For the first meet of the year, a lot of the kids made big strides from last year,” said Chris Vecenie, boys track coach at Shenango. “They put a lot of time in. It’s nice to see the improvement right out of the gate.”
Haley Morgan posted a time of 8.20 in the 60-meter run, breaking the mark set by Keri Ann Lechner of 8.29 in 2019.
Morgan also set the mark in the 200-meter run of 26.89, eclipsing Lechner’s record of 27.59 set in 2019.
Carmen Medvit established a school-best time of 5:38.88 in the one-mile run, breaking her own record of 5:41 in 2019.
Tommy Presnar’s time of 2:08.47 in the 800-meter run broke his own record of 2:09.55 set in 2019.
Emma Callahan’s throw of 44-10 in the shot put broke her record of 41-4 set in 2019.
Callahan’s throw currently ranks her third in both Pennsylvania and the country according to www.milesplit.com
“You have to throw a tip of the cap to Emma Callahan,” Vecenie said. “That’s a massive throw. She works really hard.”
Vecenie noted what the coaching staff will be looking for as the indoor season continues for Shenango.
“Continued improvement,” he said. “The kids are continuing to work hard. From here out, we’re looking for consistency.”
