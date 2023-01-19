The Shenango Area school board Monday hired Amy Delaney as the new head coach for the varsity girls softball team.
She will be compensated $4,500 for the role. She takes over for former coach Lucia Fee, who resigned in December.
Delaney was the team’s coach from 2008 to 2016.
The board also agreed to hire Jordan Lyles as an assistant varsity football coach, for $3,286, following the resignation of Jacob Holzhauser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.