Shenango High’s Carmen Medvit capped her high school cross country career in style Saturday.
Medvit captured the PIAA Class 1A championship, cruising to a time of 20:16. She’s the first state cross country champion for the Lady Wildcats.
“It’s absolutely surreal,” Medvit said of her championship. “I felt like I was getting a pranked pulled on me. I thought I would wake up and it would be a dream.”
Reynolds’ Hannah Wagner took second in 20:22 and Wilmington’s Grace Mason was third in 20:25.
The event was held at Parkview Cross Country Course in the Hershey GIANT Center Complex.
“She put everything together to win the state championship,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said. “She ran the best and she ended up being the state champion.”
Medvit competed in the fourth of four races in Class 1A. The first race was for teams competing in District 1 through District 6 and the second was for teams participating in District 7 through District 12. The third race was for individuals only competing in District 1 through 6 and the final race was for individuals competing in District 7 through District 12.
“We were all running against the clock,” Medvit said of the championship format. “Going into our race, I had no clue what the best time was. Whenever (Wilmington’s) Grace (Mason) ran, she had the fastest time to that point.
“After three races, she was technically the state champion.”
Mason had competed in the second race along with her Lady Greyhounds teammates.
“I just thought the fans were cheering me on and supporting me. I had no idea,” Medvit said of coming down the last stretch toward the finish line.
The Mohawk girls cross country program also made history, finishing second in the team standings in Class 1A. It marked the first state runner-up finish in school history for Mohawk.
Penns Valley won the team title with 37 points and the Lady Warriors took second with 63. Wilmington was third with 90 tallies.
“I’m very pleased with the performance, especially with four freshmen leading the team,” Lady Warriors coach Dave Bredl said. “These girls have performed in every meet this season and we are very proud of them.
“Being so young, they have handled the pressure of competition very well. We knew that Penns Valley (the champion) had a very strong team along with Wilmington. Unfortunately, neither us or Wilmington got to compete against Penns Valley due to COVID guidelines in which normally a single race was split up into four races and then times compared.”
Natalie Lape paced Mohawk, finishing 16th overall in 21:21 and teammate Evelyn McClain was 28th in 21:52. Lillian McClain finished 43rd for the Lady Warriors in 22:20, Aricka Young was 55th in 22:42 and Nadia Lape compiled a time of 23:19 to finish in 72nd place to round out the team’s top five runners.
Mohawk’s top four runners are freshmen.
Last year, Mason picked up a silver medal. This year, she was just three seconds behind that mark and nine seconds back of Medvit.
“That run was awesome,” first-year Wilmington coach Bradi Rhoades said of Mason’s effort. “She had to perform at her best. It was an unbelievable time and run that she turned it. It was crazy.”
Emma Mason, Grace’s sister, placed 34th in 22:05 for Wilmington and teammate Becka Book took 61st in 22:52. Ava Shearer took 70th in 23:16 for the Lady Greyhounds and Jaden Hinderliter captured 80th in 23:43.
“I’m so proud of the team,” Rhoades said. “That was a real difficult season to navigate. We had to be a region champ to have a chance to compete for the district title.
“We never got a race off, never got to rest much. We had to run our race twice a week all season long. Just to get to the state meet was a huge blessing and to place third was great. We lose Grace (to graduation), but we do have some younger talent coming up through. We anticipate being right in the mix again. It looks like we will be in a position to get back to competing at the district level and the state level.”
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell finished 26th in the Class 1A boys race in 17:58.
“He finished strong and he ran a good race,” Thompson said. “We were real pleased with him and very proud of him.”
