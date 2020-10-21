Shenango High’s Tommy George turned in a strong effort Tuesday in the PIAA Class 2A Individual Golf Championship.
George placed tied for eighth in the event at Heritage Hills Resort in York. He shot a 76 on the par-71 course.
Isaiah Swan of North East won the state championship, firing a two-under 69. He won the championship on the first hole of a playoff over Scranton Prep’s Matthew Tressler.
Ellwood City Lincoln’s Joey Hudson finished in a six-way tie for 32nd with an 84.
Girls soccer
Wilmington rolls to win
Anna Williams and Sarah Thomas scored two goals each to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 12-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over West Middlesex.
Alexis Lambert, Emma Hill, Reese Walker, Emily Huff, Ava Krepp, Lindsey Martineau, Analise Hendrickson and Annalee Gardner recorded one goal each for Wilmington (10-1, 11-1).
Krepp collected three assists for the Lady Greyhounds and Walker was next with a pair. Huff, Martineau, Mariah Gardner, Madison Dickinson, Annalee Gardner and Sarah Dieter posted one assist apiece.
Wilmington led 5-0 at the half.
Taylor Kendall made three saves to earn the shutout.
VolleyballLady Wildcats sweep
Shenango captured a 25-10, 25-6, 25-17 road win over New Brighton.
Kassidy Peters posted 15 points and 20 assists, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with nine points and seven kills. Emma Callahan collected nine points and Ashley DeCarbo chipped in with six.
Kylee Rubin slammed seven kills.
Wilmington rolls
The Lady Greyhounds recorded a 25-17, 25-10, 25-15 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Farrell.
Remi Koi scooped up 15 digs for the Lady Greyhounds, while Rachel Lego contributed nine assists and 10 digs.
Gabi Lego notched five kills and four aces, while Paije Peterson posted three kills and three aces.
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers dropped a 25-7, 25-8, 25-17 Section 1-2A home verdict to Freedom
Zoe Vitale scored 15 service points for Neshannock and Marian Haggerty added six kills.
The Lady Lancers lost the JV match 25-19, 25-16.
Union falls
The Lady Scots dropped a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 Section 1-1A road verdict to South Side Beaver.
Raquel Zarlingo delivered 28 digs and three kills for Union (5-5), while Maddie Kassi collected 18 digs.
Kendall Preuhs posted 14 digs and four aces for the Lady Scots, and Elise Booker contributed 13 kills and six blocks. Hannah Bowen recorded 13 assists, Amanda Book tallied five digs and Aleigha Toy added four kills.
Union won the JV match 25-16, 25-14.
The Lady Scots completed section play undefeated.
Zoe Lepri slammed four kills for Union, while Isabell King collected three kills and six digs. Ella Casalandra chipped in with five assists and three aces.
Laurel sweeps foe
The Lady Spartans scored a 25-8, 25-8, 25-15 Section 1-2A road victory over Beaver Falls.
Josey Fortuna registered 16 assists for Laurel (10-3) and Johnna Hill slammed seven kills. Reese Bintrim served seven aces with three blocks, while Mackenzie Miles chipped in with 10 passes to target and 19 digs.
Ellwood tops Mohawk
The Lady Wolverines recorded a 25-16, 25-9, 25-10 road win over the Lady Warriors.
Megan Veon posted eight kills and seven blocks for Mohawk. Tori Micco tallied seven assists.
Mohawk won the JV match 25-25, 25-13. Morgan Fry paced the Lady Warriors with seven points and Dominique Walko was next with five.
Mohawk claims marathon
The Lady Warriors defeated Freedom 25-10, 13-25, 25-13, 24-26, 21-19 in a Section 1-2A match.
Leah Boston paced Mohawk with 20 points. Megan Veon was next with 15 kills and four blocks, while Tori Micco and Talia Magno garnered 13 assists each.
Mohawk won the JV match 25-20, 25-21.
Morgan Fry netted six points and Jenna Barth posted five assists.
