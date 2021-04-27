Mia Edwards delivered for the Shenango High softball team Monday.
Edwards tossed a no-hitter and slugged a three-run homer to lead the Lady Wildcats to an 11-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A home win over Freedom.
The game was stopped in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
Edwards (10-2) struck out 13 batters with no walks. The Lady Bulldogs had one batter reach base safely on an error in the fifth.
Edwards added two hits, including a homer and four RBIs. Her three-run homer in the fifth ended the game.
“Mia was dominant,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said. “It was such a dominant performance. Her velocity was strong; she keeps getting it done.
“I was really proud of her hitting. It’s something she’s been working on a lot.”
The Lady Wildcats (6-1 section, 10-2 overall) registered 12 hits.
Brianna DeSalvo delivered three hits for Shenango and Ashley DeCarbo added two hits, including a triple.
Madison Iwanejko recorded two hits for the victors and Angelina Melillo drove in a pair of runs.
Shenango scored a run in the first, four in the second, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Freedom is 0-5, 2-7.
Union 20, Sewickley Academy 3
Mallory Gorgacz and Ella Casalandra belted home runs for the Lady Scots in a Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Panthers.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Casalandra also had three hits for Union (5-1, 6-6).
Tori May had three hits for the Lady Scots, while Halaena Blakley and Skylar Fisher posted two hits each.
Blakley pitched the first inning for Union. She gave up one hit and walked two batters, while striking out three. Blakley also allowed all three runs.
Gorgacz tossed the final two innings for Union. Gorgacz allowed a hit and a walk with four strikeouts.
Union scored 10 runs in the first, three in the second and seven more in the third.
Sewickley Academy (0-7, 0-7) tallied three runs in the first inning.
Neshannock 9, Riverside 2
Abigale Measel gave up three hits in seven innings in the Lady Lancers’ win.
She surrendered no earned runs and no walks while striking out eight.
Neshannock (4-2, 4-3) scored eight runs in the first and one in the third.
The Lady Panthers (4-4, 5-4) scored one run in the first and one in the third.
Leadoff hitter Neleh Nogay hit an inside-the-park home run in her first at-bat for the Lady Lancers. She also had a single and two RBIs.
Aaralyn Nogay finished with two singles and an RBI, Katherine Nativio two singles and an RBI and Measel a double and RBI.
Laurel 10, Mohawk 0
Winning pitcher Grace Kissick improved her record to 3-0 with the five-inning Section 4-2A victory.
Kissick gave up two hits and no walks while striking out seven as the Lady Spartans improved to 6-1, 8-1.
Kaylee Withrow went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, Addie Deal 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Autumn Boyd 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Laurel scored four in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth.
Mohawk is now 2-4, 2-6.
Baseball
Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0
Ryan Gibbons tossed a gem and contributed at the plate as well in leading the Wolverines to a Section 1-3A home win over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Gibbons went the distance to earn the win. He gave up two hits with a walk and 16 strikeouts.
Gibbons also added a pair of hits
Noah Magill, John Biskup and Sammy DiCaprio had two hits each for Ellwood City (5-2, 6-9).
James Meehan and RJ Murray knocked in two runs each for the Wolverines.
Ellwood City scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Union 9, Cornell 5
Tyler Staub helped lead the Scotties to a Section 1-1A road win over the Raiders.
Staub (1-3) started and pitched 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two hits and three runs — no earned runs — with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Staub added two of Union’s nine hits as well.
Nick Vitale recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Scotties (5-2, 6-5). Mark Stanley drove in two runs for the winners.
Union scored three runs in the first, two in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Cornell collected two markers in the second, one in the third and two in the seventh.
Central Valley 6, New Castle 3
The Red Hurricane stranded 11 runners on base in a Section 2-4A loss to the Warriors at Flaherty Field.
The ‘Canes collected 11 hits, led by Dante Micaletti and Rocco Bernadina with three apiece. Bernadina also drove in two runs.
Donny Cade collected a pair of hits.
Anthony Miller (3-1) started and suffered the loss. Miller pitched four innings, surrendering four hits and five runs — three earned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
New Castle (5-4, 7-7) scored two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Central Valley plated a marker in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Mohawk 3, Freedom 1
The Warriors notched 11 hits in knocking off the host Bulldogs in a Section 1-3A contest.
Cooper Vance, Jay Wrona, A.J. Verdi and Garrison Staph posted two hits apiece for Mohawk (4-3, 6-6).
Vance started and picked up the victory on the hill. He worked six innings, giving up five hits and an earned run with a walk and 11 strikeouts.
The Warriors scored solo runs in each of the first, third and sixth innings.
Freedom plated its marker in the fourth.
Shenango 8, Laurel 5
Shane Cato struck struck out nine batters in five innings to lead the Wildcats to a Section 2-2A home win.
Cato has now whiffed 27 in 48 innings. He walked one and gave up two earned runs for Shenango.
Ethan Bintrim pitched the sixth, while Braeden D’Angelo came in for the seventh and picked up the save.
The Wildcats (6-1, 11-2) scored two in the first, three in the second, one in the third and two in the sixth.
Tyler Kamerer had two hits, including a three-run home and three RBIs.
Cato added a pair of RBIs and Bintrim doubled.
The Spartans (4-1, 7-3) scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
