The Shenango High volleyball team started the season on a positive note.
Emilee Fedrizzi recorded 21 points, 10 digs and nine kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-23, 25-6, 25-12 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Neshannock. It was the season opener for both schools.
Ashley DeCarbo delivered nine digs for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin registered eight kills and four aces. Kassidy Peters posted six points and 23 assists for the winners.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-18, 25-11.
Makenna Emerick served up six aces for the Lady Wildcats.
Union defeats Aliquippa
The Lady Scots breezed to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Quips.
Hannah Bowen recorded four aces and 15 assists for Union, while Haley Degitz scooped up six digs. Aleigha Toy tallied three aces and four kills.
Amanda Book slammed seven kills for the victors, while Elise Booker added six aces, five kills, and four digs. Kendall Preuhs posted five aces and five digs, and Raquel Zarlingo scooped up five digs.
The Lady Scots won the JV match as well, 25-6, 25-16.
Lady Warriors roll
Talia Magno recorded 14 points, with six aces and four assists in leading Mohawk to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 road win over Beaver Falls.
Jenny Lyda chipped in with 12 points and nine aces for the winners, and Abby Granato was next with five kills.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-3, 25-20.
Morgan Fry paced the Lady Warriors with 19 points, including five aces. Jenna Barth contributed 16 points and six aces.
Wilmington prevails
The Lady Greyhounds opened their season with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 victory over visiting Kennedy Catholic.
Remi Koi had 15 digs and three aces, Rachel Lego 13 digs and 11 assists and Kaila Lahr seven kills for the victors.
Lady Wolverines top Laurel
Ellwood City blanked Laurel, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20 in Section 1-2A action at the Lady Spartans’ court.
Maria Ioanilli scooped up 12 digs for the Lady Wolverines.
Josey Fortuna posted 22 assists for Laurel.
Golf
Greyhounds place sixth
Wilmington shot a 389 to capture sixth place in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at the VFW Golf Course.
Kaitlyn Hoover led the Greyhounds with an 86, and Presley Deep chipped in with a 92. Garrett Heller recorded a 102, while Maxwell Frederick fired a 109.
Grove City won the event with a 332. Hickory claimed second place with a 333, and Slippery Rock was third with a 341. Sharpsville finished fourth with a 368, and West Middlesex was fifth with a 389. Sharon, which didn’t field a complete team, took seventh.
George leads Shenango
Tommy George fired a one-under 35 to lift the Wildcats to a 215-225 Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Zach Herb followed with 40 for Shenango (5-1, 5-1), while Brayden Cast collected a 43. Vince Sibeto shot a 47, and Nico Vanasco added a 50.
Sam Haswell led Laurel with a 40. Brandon Boyles notched a 44 for the Spartans, while Marcus Haswell and Nolan Ayres both shot a 46. Caleb Gilmore scored a 49.
Neshannock wins
Caleb McConnell and Justin Lockley both shot a 40 to lead the Lancers to a 207-247 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills.
Sam Ball and Liam Kosior each carded a 42 for Neshannock (6-2, 6-2), and Steven Schaville scored a 43.
Laurel edges Mohawk
Sam Haswell shot a 39 to lead Laurel to a 231-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Mohawk on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Jack Barth paced the Warriors with a 40.
Girls soccer
Wilmington girls fall
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 4-1 decision to Mercer.
Reese Walker scored for Wilmington.
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls to Ellwood
The Lady Lancers won one match in losing a 4-1 decision to the Lady Wolverines at Ewing Park.
Boys cross country
Red Hurricane sweeps field
New Castle defeated Hopewell (20-39), and host West Allegheny (21-38) in a Section 5-2A matchup.
Jonah Miller placed second overall for the ‘Canes in 18:02. Gavyn Hansotte took third for New Castle in 18:03.
Lucas Bradley placed fourth for the ‘Canes in 18:09, Aiden Klik took eighth in 19:06, and Josh Hoerner finished ninth overall in 19:26.
New Castle’s Ben Bryson placed first in the junior high boys race in 10:00.
Mohawk wins three
Kaleb Lloyd paced the Warriors to a 15-50 sweep of Freedom, Beaver Falls, and Lincoln Park in Section 1-1A action.
Lloyd crossed the line in 20:09. Mohawk’s Brandon Nonnemacher was third in 21:01, while Ayden Leslie was fifth in 22:15. Nico Cascavilla was seventh for the Warriors in 23:12, and Jesse DiLullo captured 10th in 28:53.
Mohawk’s Joe Whippo won the junior high race in 15:05.
Neshannock drops two
The Lancers fell to New Brighton (18-40), and Ellwood City (15-45) in Section 1-1A contests.
Lorenzo Scarnati led Neshannock with a ninth-place finish in 19:08. Evan Hendry took 14th for the Lancers in 19:44, and Roger Kwiat was 15th in 20:11. Ben Razzano finished 18th in 21:16, while Brian McConahy claimed 21st in 21:43.
Brendan Burns won the boys junior high race for Neshannock in 8:04.
Girls cross country
New Castle splits
The Lady ‘Canes defeated Hopewell, 15-50, while falling to host West Allegheny, 26-30, in Section 5-2A action.
Anna Blundo finished first for New Castle, followed by Maura Thomas, Lailah Bogart and Emily Carter. Madison Soukovich, Summer Barge and Julia Bryson also competed.
Keara Mangieri finished fourth in the junior high girls race in 12:45.
Lady Lancers lose two
Neshannock dropped a pair of meets to New Brighton and Ellwood City by 15-50 scores in Section 1-1A matchups.
Lindsey Urban finished second for the Lancers in 21:37, and Autumn Hendry was fourth in 22:33. Hannah Kwiat crossed the line in 11th in 26:08.
Neshannock’s Taegan Scheller won the junior high race in 9:56.
Lape leads Lady Warriors
Natalie Lape won the race, pacing Mohawk to a 15-50 sweep of Freedom, Beaver Falls, and Lincoln Park in Section 1-1A matchups.
Lape finished in 21:41 for the Lady Warriors. Teammate Lillian McClain finished third in 23:28, and Evelyn McClain took fourth in 23:34. Aricka Young finished fifth in 23:35, while Nadia Lape was sixth in 24:26.
Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo won the junior high race in 15:42
Girls tennis
Wilmington rolls
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches in posting a 5-0 District 10, Region 2-2A home win over Oil City.
Grace Hendrickson (No. 1), Mary Matyasovsky (No. 2), and Taylor Dlugozima earned singles wins for Wilmington (4-1, 4-1).
The doubles teams of Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (No. 1), and Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (No. 2) picked up victories as well.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, OIL CITY 0
SINGLES
1. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Emily Russel 6-3, 6-0.
2. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Kayla Deshazo 6-1, 6-1.
3. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Cassidy Sutley 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Savannah Bailey (W) def. Emily Bly/Kaylee Copley 6-1, 6-1.
2. Jenna Allison/Mary Boyd (W) def. Banner Walters/Breanna Terwelliger 6-1, 6-1.
