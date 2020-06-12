Shenango High names Alexander boys varsity golf coach

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Shenango High has filled a coaching vacancy.
The Shenango Area School Board announced the hiring of Ray Alexander as boys golf coach. Alexander replaces John Dado, the longtime Wildcats golf coach who retired.
“I was excited,” Alexander said of being hired. “I wanted to give something back to the game. I’ve been playing since I was 30.”
Alexander, who turned 70 this week, is a 1968 Mohawk High and 1972 Geneva College grad. He didn’t play golf at either level.
“I worked for John Dado as an assistant at Sylvan Heights,” Alexander said. “He’s been a friend of mine forever. He took over at Sylvan Heights about eight years ago. I worked with him for about five years. He wanted someone he could trust as an assistant at Sylvan Heights.”
“Those are some big shoes to fill,” Alexander said of Dado. “They won championships. He had some really good golfers out there.
“I was honored to be even thought about for the job. What helped me out was I dealt with the kids a lot. I relate well to kids.”
This is the first golf coaching job for Alexander.
“I dealt with all the coaches out there. I watched all the matches,” Alexander said of his knowledge of high school golf. “I followed all of (the coaches) around and I dealt with all the kids when they wanted to practice.
“I saw it all happen for five years. John (Dado) usually had to go out there with the golf team and I was working in the golf shop.”
Alexander currently works at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum. He’s been there for 10 years and he’s a corner worker, as a flagman at one of the 19 stations on the track.
Shenango’s golfers have yet to meet with Alexander, who is in Florida.
“I’m hoping the kids are working on their golf game,” Alexander said. “I have to meet with (Shenango athletic director) Jan Budai. We will discuss things.
“He will let me know who has signed up so I can speak with them and set up a program. Golf is my passion.”
Alexander lived in Wampum next to Stonecrest Golf Course and that’s where his love of the game of golf grew.
