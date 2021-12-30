The Shenango High girls basketball team took a lead in the first quarter against Wilmington on Wednesday and continued to build off of it.
Shenango cruised to a 45-17 victory against the Lady Greyhounds in the first round of the Shenango Christmas Tournament.
“I was very pleased with the way we came out,” Shenango coach Bob Natale said. “Coach (Ricci) LaRocco is in COVID quarantine so we were shut down for four or five days...it was kind of hard the last couple of days. But, the girls came out ready to play and the defense looked really good and our offense looked pretty good.”
Wilmington drained just one 3-pointer from Lia Krarup in the first quarter, trailing the Lady Wildcats 15-3.
Shenango ended the first half with a 30-10 lead against the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington continued to struggle in the third. Krarup once again scored the only points of the quarter for Wilmington in trailing 42-12.
“I didn’t think our effort was quite there tonight,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “Kind of a little lackadaisical on offense and we weren’t gritty on defense like we’ve been playing all year.
“When we’re struggling to score, that’s when our defense needs to step up and we didn’t tonight.”
Krarup scored 12 of Wilmington’s points.
Kylee Rubin, Emilee Fedrizzi and Kassidy Peters netted 16, 12 and 10 points for Shenango.
“We played good together as a team, which led to open looks for many teammates and they made very good passes to me,” Rubin said. “They’re (Redbank Valley) bigger than Wilmington. So, we’re going to have to box out and be aggressive.”
Shenango will play against Redbank Valley in the championship round at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Tomorrow’s going to be a much tougher game. They’re big, they’re strong and we’re going to have to rebound the basketball,” Natale said. “We’re going to have to execute a little bit better. Our defense is going to have to be a little bit better.
“I think we’ll be up to the task.”
