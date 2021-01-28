By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Shenango High girls basketball team took care of business in the second half.
The Lady Wildcats outscored visiting Beaver Falls by 29 points in the second half to forge a 63-30 WPIAL nonsection victory.
Shenango (6-3) raced to an 18-7 lead after one quarter before settling for a 25-21 margin at the break. The Lady Wildcats carried a 47-30 buffer into the final eight minutes.
“We got off to a fast start and shot it well early,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We got a little complacent in the second quarter.
“We tweaked a few things in the second half. The energy level picked up.”
It’s the third win in a row for the Lady Wildcats and sixth straight time the team has scored 54 points or more.
Kassidy Peters posted 16 points and six rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, while Janie Natale notched 14 tallies and six boards.
Kelly Cleaver contributed 10 markers, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Kylee Rubin added nine points, six boards, three steals and three blocks, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with eight points, six rebounds, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.
“I’ve been pleased with the balance,” Zona said. “We are scoring the ball well; we just have to play defense a little bit better.”
J’La Kizart scored eight points for Beaver Falls (2-5).
Union 43,
Aliquippa 37
The Lady Scots picked up a nonsection home win over the Lady Quips.
Union (3-3) led 12-9 after one quarter and 23-18 at the half. Aliquippa (3-5) closed to within 29-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Zoe Lepri recorded team-highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds for Union. Elise Booker was next with 12 markers eight boards, four assists and five steals.
Angel Henry tossed in a game-best 16 points for Aliquippa.
Boys
Sharon 50,
Shenango 47
Shawn Hill hit a 3-pointer with just under 10 seconds left in regulation to give the Tigers the winning margin in a nonsection verdict over the Wildcats.
Shenango (8-4) missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
“We have to bounce back from this one,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I just didn’t think we were into it mentally.
“We have to watch film, correct mistakes and get ready for the next one. The one thing about basketball is you don’t have to wait a whole week to play again. We’ll look at film and get ready for Friday’s game against Springdale.”
Reis Watkins posted team-highs of 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, chipped in with 12 markers.
Brett Salsgiver scored 18 points to pace Sharon.
Ellwood City 61,
Rochester 50
The Wolverines used a big fourth quarter to rally for a nonsection home win over the Rams.
Ellwood City Lincoln (4-3) outscored Rochester in the final frame, 19-3. The Wolverines led 13-11 after one quarter, but they trailed 31-24 at the half. Ellwood City was down 47-42 after three quarters.
Joseph Roth recorded a game-high 31 points for the Wolverines, 19 of which came in the second half. He tossed in 11 of those tallies in the fourth quarter.
Steve Antuono chipped in with 14 points for the winners.
Devin Homer scored 20 points for Rochester (4-2).
Hockey
Neshannock routs foe
A pair of hat tricks helped propel the Lancers to an 11-3 road win over Trinity at the Printscape Arena in Canonsburg.
Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic) and Hunter Harris (Grove City) each scored three goals for Neshannock.
Patrick Cionni (Shenango) opened the scoring for the Lancers with help from Lex Moses (Hickory) and Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) in the first period. Mathew Ioanilli (Neshannock) then took a feed from Giovanni Valentine (Neshannock) and put the Lancers up 2-0. Trinity closed the gap to 2-1 to close out the first-period scoring.
Midway through the second period, the Lancers started a stretch of seven unanswered goals.
Harris notched his first goal of the game on a shorthanded effort. Ioanilli added his second goal three minutes later.
Giovanni Valentine, off an assist from his brother Emilio, made it 5-2 Lancers. Multari scored with 14 seconds left in the second period on an assist from Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic).
Multari netted his second goal just 16 seconds into the third period. Malvar and Harris assisted on the goal. Harris and Cionni added their second goal each, lifting the Lancers’ lead to 9-1. Colton Chamberlain (Laurel) assisted on Harris’ goal.
The Hillers scored to make it 9-2. Multari netted his hat-trick goal with help from Cochenour and Brandon Boyles (Laurel). Harris picked up his hat-trick goal to close out the scoring for Neshannock with an assist going to Ioanilli.
Andrew Bovo (Shenango) stopped 17 of 20 shots to secure the victory in goal.
Neshannock is off until Feb. 16th when it hosts Avonworth at 7 p.m. at Hess Ice Rink.
Greyhounds post easy win
Wilmington cruised to an 8-1 win over Burrell at Hess Ice Rink. The Greyhounds are now 7-2.
Drake Tomak (Ellwood) got Wilmington on the board with a goal at the 9:36 mark of the first period. Nick Cartwright (Union) and Dalton Messner (New Castle) assisted on the score. Cartwright would find the net 10 seconds later with an assist from Aidan Hasson (Wilmington). Andrew Cartwright (Union) put the Greyhounds up 3-0 on a score with another assist from Messner to close out the first period.
Wilmington recorded the only scoring of the second period on a short-handed goal from Geoffrey Bokor (Ellwood) at 3:08 and an unassisted, even-strength score from Nick Cartwright at 13:33.
The Bucs tallied their lone goal in the third period. Wilmington’s Tyler Girman (New Castle) quickly answered on a goal assisted by Bokor. Tomak found the net twice more to earn a hat trick. Both goals were assisted by James McCart (Union).
Dom Serafino (Wilmington) earned the win in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots on goal.
The Greyhounds will travel to Rostraver Ice Garden on Monday to face Ringgold.
Bowling
New Castle teams sweep
The Red Hurricane boys recorded a 7-0 verdict over Rochester at Sheffield Lanes. New Castle’s girls also captured a 7-0 road decision over Rochester.
The ‘Canes’ boys team is now 3-4. Christian Medina paced New Castle with a high game of 183 and high series of 474.
The Lady ‘Canes are 4-3. Dianna Troutman recorded the high game of 183 and high series of 517 for New Castle.
