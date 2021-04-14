Shenango High baseball player Calabria has all the tools to be a star

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
When Larry Kelly was named Shenango High baseball coach last year, he made stops around the area to watch his players in summer ball.
Since the spring high school season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, that provided a good opportunity to assess players, especially in the Class B wooden bat league at Cene Park in Struthers.
One player in particular caught his eye.
His name? Cre Calabria, who was waiting in the wings to suit up for Kelly’s Wildcats.
“He has everything,” Kelly said. “Incredible speed, a great bat, great in the field. I just remember thinking what a joy it was going to be to coach this kid.”
Calabria has not disappointed.
In four games played last week — four wins for Shenango — Calabria batted .583 with a double, three triples, six RBIs, nine runs scored, and two stolen bases. He had no errors from his center field position.
“He had a couple really nice catches, too,” Kelly said.
Calabria has been named Lawrence County’s high school athlete of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He’s a special player and he had a special week last week,” Kelly said.
The Wildcats got about a month of practice in last spring before COVID-19 shut them down. They also played about eight games last fall.
Calabria, a son of Lisa and John Calabria, has been even better than advertised.
“He runs a 6.7 in the 60-yard dash. The average in Major League Baseball is about 7.0. He gets down to first in four seconds or less, which is phenomenal,” Kelly said. “He hits the ball for power. And he has a cannon for an arm.”
Kelly knew immediately that Calabria would be his leadoff hitter.
“He has the ability to work counts,” Kelly said. “That’s beneficial so not only can he see what the opposing pitcher has, but his teammates can see as well.
“I often have to give the take sign to hitters, but I don’t have to do that with him. He has the ability to control the strike zone. He’s not afraid to take a strike if he has to.”
Three of Calabria’s hits last week were triples.
“Triples are one of the toughest plays in baseball,” Kelly said. “But when you get that leadoff triple, you have someone standing on third with nobody out. Chances are pretty good that you’re going to score.”
Calabria’s on-base percentage is an impressive .548. He is batting .462 for the season.
“He’s not overanxious at the plate,” Kelly said. “And his speed is unreal — if there’s a faster player in the county, I want to meet him.”
Calabria batted .362, had a slugging percentage of .426 and stole nine bases in 10 attempts in the 18U league at Cene Park.
“You have to be a good player to bat .362 in a wooden bat league,” Kelly said.
Calabria has plenty of support behind him with the Wildcats, who are hitting .419 as a team with an on-base percentage of .566.
Ethan Bintrim is batting .500 with an on-base percentage of .593. Tyler Kamerer is batting .458 with an on-base percentage of .567 and Shane Cato is in at .444 with an on-base percentage of .655. Braeden Zeigler is hitting .400 with an on-base percentage of .538, Gabe Yanssens .353 with an on-base percentage of .522 and Braeden D’Angelo .316 with an on-base percentage of .458.
Cato is the team’s leading pitcher, with 23 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. Fellow pitching star Tino Campoli had arm surgery in February and will not pitch again this year, although Kelly hopes to get him back in a hitting capacity. Zach Herb injured his knee earlier in the season and has been sidelined, but Kelly hopes to get him back later this week.
“We’re not just Cre, we’re a team,” Kelly said. “Our seniors have really stepped up. It’s been a fun time.”
Kelly said that Calabria plans to attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania after graduation and is not certain yet if he will play baseball.
