Shenango grid star heads for NCAA Division II college program

Shenango High football standout Jason Kraner will continue his football career at the collegiate level.
Kraner, a senior, will play at Wheeling Jesuit University, which will be renamed to Wheeling University after this academic year. The school is an NCAA Division II university and competes in the Mountain East Conference.
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver/defensive back, Kraner led Lawrence County in receiving with 43 catches for 782 yards. He scored eight touchdowns as well.
Wheeling Jesuit finished 1-10 in 2019.
(0) comments
