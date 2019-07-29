Shenango High graduate Zach Merkel captured a championship over the weekend.
Merkel won the Mr. USA award in bodybuilding in the super heavyweights division and first place in the overall as well. He was competing in the NPC USA event in Las Vegas.
Nick Walker took second to Merkel in the super heavyweights bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.