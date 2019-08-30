Shenango grad Baker earns NCAA award

Shippensburg University women’s basketball player Jacqui Baker was recognized by the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association with an Academic Achievement Award.
Baker, a 2017 Shenango High graduate, is a sophomore for the Lady Raiders.
Per D2ADA, in order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director must be a current dues-paying member. The student-athlete, meanwhile, must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have completed a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work at a two-year and/or four-year institution and also been an active member of an intercollegiate team during the last academic year.
In total, there were 11,660 student-athletes from 185 institutions recognized with 2018-19 Academic Achievement Awards. D2ADA had the most student-athletes honored from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), with 975 total.
Last year, Baker played in nine games — all of which coming as a reserve. She scored five total points. Shippensburg finished 12-16.
