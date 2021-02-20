By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Defense helped propel the Shenango High girls basketball team to a win Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats allowed 17 points in the final three quarters en route to a 40-27 nonsection home victory over Hickory.
The game was tied at 10 after one quarter. Shenango (13-6) held a 21-18 lead at the half and 31-23 margin after three periods.
“I was really pleased with the second-half defense,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “We made a few halftime adjustments.
“In the second half, our transition defense got much better. It was a solid defensive effort the second half. We missed our share of layups and open shots. But we moved the ball a lot better in the second half.”
Janie Natale and Kylee Rubin scored nine points each to lead the Lady Wildcats. Kelly Cleaver was next with eight points, while Ashley DeCarbo and Kassidy Peters posted seven apiece.
Rubin pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Cleaver contributed seven boards, four assists and four blocks. Peters added six rebounds, while Natale and DeCarbo handed out four assists each.
“DeCarbo, Peters and (Madison) Iwanejko all played tremendous defense. They gave excellent hustle and effort,” Zona said.
Aniyah Anderson led the Lady Hornets with 15 points.
BoysLaurel 72, Riverside 30
Marcus Haswell scored 20 points to lead the Spartans to a WPIAL Section 1-3A home victory over the Panthers.
Twin brother Sam Haswell was next with 17 markers for Laurel (5-4 section, 10-8 overall), while Landin Esposito followed with 12. Laban Barker tossed in nine tallies.
Madden Boehm posted 14 points for Riverside (1-8, 2-14).
The Spartans raced to a 27-10 lead after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 51-21 at halftime.
Shenango 51, Mohawk 33
Reis Watkins recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Wildcats to a nonsection road verdict over the Warriors.
Brody McQuiston and Dalton Peters contributed 10 markers each for Shenango.
The Wildcats (12-7) led 15-7 after the first quarter and 28-14 at the half.
“It’s good to get back on the right track,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said of his team’s win following Thursday’s setback at Mars. “We need to pick up our intensity a little bit going into the playoffs.
“I thought it carried over to the second half. We have to learn from that. We can’t turn that switch on and off like that. The important thing is we got the win.”
Jackson Miller netted 13 points for Mohawk (3-14).
Girls
Laurel 67,
Riverside 9
The Lady Spartans opened up a big lead and never looked back in rolling to a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Panthers.
Laurel (7-2, 14-2) built a 19-4 lead after the first quarter and 44-6 buffer at the half.
“Great effort top to bottom,” Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins said. “Everyone played a lot. Good win after playing three straight games.”
Regan Atkins paced Laurel with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Kendra Ruperto and Johnna Hill chipped in with 11 markers apiece.
Hill contributed 10 boards and four assists. Lucia Lombardo added eight markers, while Reese Bintrim pulled down eight rebounds.
Megan Zelch scored four points for Riverside (0-8, 0-10).
South Side Beaver 47,
Union 42
The Lady Scots couldn’t hold a narrow lead after three quarters in dropping a nonsection road decision to the Lady Rams.
Union (6-10) led 15-8 after the first quarter. South Side Beaver (4-11) knotted the count at 26 at the break. The Lady Scots, though, forged a 37-36 margin heading to the final frame.
Bella Cameron collected a team-high 14 points for Union and Zoe Lepri added 10. Kayla Fruehstorfer and Elise Booker followed with nine tallies each.
Lepri pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds, to go along with five steals. Kendall Preuhs posted eight boards for the visitors, while Elise Booker notched five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Savannah Bailey led the Lady Rams with 12 points.
Wrestling
Mackay, Miles win
section championships
Laurel’s Grant Mackay and Mitch Miles captured a WPIAL Section 2-2A title in their respective weight class. The event was held at Canon-McMillan.
The top two wrestlers advanced to Saturday’s WPIAL championship meet, also to be held at Canon-McMillan.
Mackay competes at 152 and Miles participates at 285.
Colin Bartley (113), Charles Krepp (138) and Chase Tinstman (172) took second place in their weight classes for the Spartans. Natalie Alfera (106), Tommy Hetzer (126) and Ryan DiMuccio (189) all finished third.
“I thought everybody wrestled well,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “We were competing upwards of three times a week in January.
“Since then, we’ve had one competition in a matter of weeks. I think they looked really good once we got rolling. I’m encouraged by what I saw. I anticipate they will be out there battling on Saturday.”
