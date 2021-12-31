The Shenango High girls basketball team hung on for a victory Thursday night.
Kylee Rubin led three Lady Wildcats players in double figures with 17 points in a 57-54 win over Redbank Valley in the championship of the Shenango Holiday Tournament.
Shenango (5-2) missed a free throw with just under 10 seconds remaining. The Lady Wildcats inbounded the ball after getting the rebound and the ball going out of bounds with seven seconds left. Shenango was able to run out the clock without getting fouled.
“At times, we played really good. At times, we didn’t play as well,” interim Lady Wildcats coach Bob Natale said. “We hung in there and got the victory. That’s the most important thing.”
Natale was serving as the team’s coach for the second consecutive game. Varsity coach Ricci LaRocco is in COVID protocol.
Janie Natale was next with 13 points for the winners and Kassidy Peters contributed 12.
Peters and Rubin made the all-tournament team.
Alivia Huffman paced Redbank Valley with 14 markers. She also made the all-tournament team, along with teammate Mylee Harmon.
Ellwood City 49,
Wilmington 40
The Lady Wolverines topped the Lady Greyhounds in the consolation round of the Shenango Holiday Tournament.
Lia Krarup posted 19 points with five steals for Wilmington (5-3) on her way to earning all-tournament team recognition. Madison Graham garnered nine points and eight rebounds, while AnnaLee Gardner chipped in with five assists.
The Lady Greyhounds trailed 12-5 after one quarter and 24-17 at the break. Ellwood City Lincoln held a 38-28 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
“I thought last night we kind of laid down a little bit against Shenango. We played a little scared,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “Tonight, we played hard.
“Ellwood made a couple of more plays than we did. I like how we bounced back. I liked what I saw tonight despite not getting a win.”
Claire Noble tossed in a team-best 17 points for the Lady Wolverines (2-5) and Kyle Servick contributed 15.
Boys
Fox Chapel 73,
Shenango 49
The Wildcats dropped a decision to the Foxes at the Shady Side Academy Tournament.
Shenango, a Class 2A school, is 1-6. Fox Chapel, which competes in Class 6A, improved to 7-1.
“I thought we competed tonight,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I thought we played hard.
“I was very pleased with how we played. They were a little bigger and faster. It’s something to build on. The teams we’re playing right now, we won’t be seeing real soon. We won’t be playing six-A schools in section play.”
Shenango trailed 18-8 after one quarter and 41-24 at the half.
Braden Zeigler scored 18 points for the Wildcats and Brody McQuiston was next with 17.
