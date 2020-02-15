PITTSBURGH — The Shenango High girls basketball team’s season came to an end Friday night.
Natalie Jasper poured in a game-high 31 points to lead The Ellis School to a 59-39 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win over the Lady Wildcats.
“It was just too much Jasper,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We knew that going in. We were hoping to contain her.
“She was the best player on the court and she was the real deal, as advertised.”
The Lady Wildcats (12-11) were competing in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
“I’m proud of the effort. The girls fought to the end,” Zona said. “I’m pleased with the season we had.
“We’re going in the right direction. Now we have to keep working and put a good summer in.”
Ellis (17-6) advances to meet Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) on Thursday.
Shenango trailed 17-12 after the first quarter and 33-22 at the half. The Lady Wildcats were down 46-30 going to the final frame.
Kassidy Peters and Kylee Rubin recorded 11 points each to lead Shenango. Janie Natale was next with 10 tallies.
Rubin pulled down a game-high eight rebounds and Peters was next with five. Natale added four caroms.
Jordan Smith is the lone senior for the Lady Wildcats.
“Jordan Smith gave four good years to the program and showed a lot of leadership,” Zona said. “We’re young, we have a lot of players back.
“The future is definitely bright. This one stings, but we’ll be back.”
