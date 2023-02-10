The Shenango High girls basketball team accomplished something on Thursday that the program hasn’t done since 1986.
Secure a section championship.
The Lady Wildcats cruised to a 68-39 WPIAL Class 1-2A home victory over Sewickley Academy. The win nailed down a share of the section championship for Shenango (11-1 section, 18-4 overall). Freedom also finished 11-1 in the league and is 16-4 overall.
The teams split the season series.
“If you saw me during Senior Night you could tell my feelings for my seniors. It’s an emotional time. Twenty-four years I’ve been an assistant, two as a head coach and I don’t know if any group has ever captured me as the way this senior group has and I couldn’t be prouder,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said of the win. “We set some goals this year for ourselves and number one is complete. I’m so, so proud of them.”
Emilee Fedrizzi paced Shenango with 23 points and four assists.
“It feels great. We’ve been wanting this for a very long time. Ever since we were freshmen here this has been our goal and I’m just excited we finally did it this year,” Fedrizzi said on becoming section champions. “It was definitely special. We’ve been together ever since the third grade. It’s a really close group of girls and I’m really excited and proud we got to share it with them.
“I thought we did really good offensively. I thought we moved the ball well, we shot well and made all of our foul shots. It was a really good offensive night.”
“Section MVP,” LaRocco said of Fedrizzi. “That’s all I can say about her.”
Shenango’s Kylee Rubin struck first in the first quarter with 7:44 left. From there, the offensive attack didn’t slow down for the Lady Wildcats.
Rubin netted 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Shenango ended the first quarter with a 13-point lead over the Lady Panthers (2-10, 6-16).
“Offensively, I think we’re peaking at the right time,” LaRocco said. “We have multiple girls who can score. I don’t know what Ashley (DeCarbo) had tonight, but I know it might’ve been one of her better offensive games. Emilee, Kylee (Rubin), we’re getting Janie (Natale) back to where she was. Offensively, I’m very proud. Defensively, I wasn’t as proud. I thought 21 was a big number to give up in the first half. Down the road, I think we’ll need to buckle that up but all in all I’ll take the win.”
In the second quarter, the long ball worked for the Lady Wildcats. DeCarbo started it off with back-to-back 3-pointers and was followed by 3s from Fedrizzi and Janie Natale.
“With Janie being out as much, Ashley’s had the green light offensively to score more,” LaRocco said. “Tonight, she really stepped up.”
DeCarbo chipped in 16 points for Shenango while Natale had 11 of her own. The Lady Wildcats entered halftime with a 44-21 lead over Sewickley Academy.
A philosophy on the hardwood LaRocco has been trying to instill with the Lady Wildcats has been passing up the good shots for the better.
“I thought we took a lot of one-pass shots today which I don’t like,” LaRocco said. “When we move the ball and execute the ball, I think we’re really good. You saw that tonight. You have to respect Janie, Ashley and Emilee on the perimeter and then I got my workhorse down there in Kylee. We’re tough to defend when we get it going and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
LaRocco said the talk at halftime was, “Sixteen minutes to goal number one,” adding, “It’s something that we openly talked about and we don’t shy away from. We felt with what we had coming back that we could make some noise and we did that. We have some more goals that we want to attain.”
Shenango outshot the Lady Panthers, 20-8, in the third quarter. With 2:27 left in the third, Fedrizzi hit a layup to force the mercy rule.
Madison Iwanejko hit the hardwood for the first time since late December. The senior finished the game with a bucket in the fourth quarter.
“Maddy, her family’s lifelong friends of mine. (She was) just riddled with knee injuries that breaks your heart,” LaRocco said. “I give their coach all the credit because she knew I was going to put her in and try to get her. She agreed to it and then Maddy scored and fouled. That’s a pretty storybook ending there.”
LaRocco started taking out his starters one by one with 7:08 left in the game.
“I’ve said it all year, (the younger kids) have the perfect role models — academically, socially and athletically,” LaRocco said of his senior starters. “I don’t have any daughters, but if I had them it would be one of those six that I would want to role model them after. It’s tough to see them go. Hopefully, we’ll have another home game, we think, in the playoffs, but what do they say? The farther you go the deeper the hurt. We plan on going a long way.”
The Lady Wildcats will find out their seed and first opponent in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs after the pairings are announced on Monday.
“If I had to guess — 1 through 4 — we’re going to be that type of seed,” LaRocco said. “I think we’ll get one of the top four and we’ll get back to work and ready to go onto our next challenge.”
“I think we’re going to get the two seed if I had to say,” Fedrizzi said. “I think we’re in a really good position right now. Obviously, you don’t know yet but it’s looking good for us so I’m excited.”
