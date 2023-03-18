PITTSBURGH — The Shenango High girls basketball team’s historic season came to an end on Friday at Fox Chapel High School.
Greensburg Central Catholic jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter to cruise to a 53-35 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal victory over the WPIAL Class 2A champions.
“Gratifying.” That was the word used to summarize Shenango’s season by coach Ricci LaRocco
“It wasn’t gratifying for me to be a (WPIAL) champion. What was gratifying was to see them become champions. We had talked about this for two years now,” LaRocco said. “I just told them now, ‘Nobody can ever take that away from us.’ Would it have been nice to maybe play and go onto Hershey? Yeah it would be. But, if somebody would’ve told me at the beginning of the year that this is how it was going to end with a WPIAL title and records broken galore, I probably would’ve taken it.”
The Lady Centurions (24-5 overall) netted 13 unanswered points for the first four minutes of the game before Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in the only bucket of the first quarter for Shenango (24-5).
“We had an onslaught early. We looked like we weren’t ready to compete. That’s my fault. We didn’t look prepared,” LaRocco said. “I give Greensburg a lot of credit. They’re very good. Do I think they’re 20 points better than us? No. Tonight they were. Most of the time, things that end — they end badly — or they wouldn’t end.”
Greensburg Central Catholic jumped out to a 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“That was a really good team. He starts four seniors,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Chris Skatell. “We just decided we were going to play really good defense. We don’t always go. You saw what happened in the third quarter. We were 1 for 12 or something like that.”
Greensburg Central Catholic continued to outshoot Shenango in the second quarter, 11-8, to enter halftime with a 33-10 lead.
LaRocco said the talk at halftime was, “If we go down, we’re going down fighting,” adding, “I just challenged them. I was like, ‘This isn’t the team that I’ve seen. This isn’t the team that’s won 10 playoff games in the last two years.’ We just needed to compete more. Now, I got one girl with a torn ACL and one with a cracked foot. That’s all we need to know about my team. They’re as tough as nails. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Shenango did indeed come out fighting in the third quarter. Shenango’s Ashley DeCarbo netted a 3-pointer at the beginning of the third which was followed by Janie Natale hitting one of her own. DeCarbo was originally not planned to start after suffering a torn ACL in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
“I got a text at 6:30 this morning with a video of Ashley sliding her feet,” LaRocco said. “I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ Then, she called me and said, ‘Coach, I’m clear,’ so we brought her to our rec center, did some workouts and you saw that she gave it her all tonight.”
Janie Natale paced Shenango with 11 points.
“Janie’s been doing that all playoffs. I know she’s hurting; she won’t tell me,” LaRocco said. “She’s given me everything she has for two years. Janie and I have a really special bond. As special as a Duke fan and a Carolina fan can have. She’s a Dukey and I’m a Tar Heel. Janie and I have really, really become close and I’m going to miss her. I applaud what she’s done. She probably played about 12 games on a cracked foot and that shows what kind of toughness she has.”
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Erica Gribble posted a game-high 19 points.
Shenango racked up 11 unanswered points in the third quarter before Greensburg Central Catholic’s Avery Davis hit a long ball. The Lady ‘Cats outshot Greensburg Central Catholic, 14-9, in the third.
LaRocco slowly took his senior starters out one by one near the end of the fourth quarter. Shenango will lose six seniors — DeCarbo, Fedrizzi, Julia George, Madison Iwanejko, Natale and Kylee Rubin — on its roster after this season.
“You see me,” LaRocco said while wiping away tears. “It’s hard. I just told them no matter what happened out here tonight...I thanked them. Those six seniors gave me memories that will last me a lifetime. I told them, ‘I’m not crying because we lost. I’m crying because some way I have to say goodbye to them,’ not just because they’re great players, but they’re great kids. They gave me memories that will last a lifetime. There’s some kids hurting in there right now and some coaches too.”
