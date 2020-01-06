The Shenango High girls basketball team picked up another victory Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats raced out to a big lead and rolled to a 61-13 WPIAL nonsection road win over Cornell.
Shenango (4-5) won its third game in a row. The Lady Wildcats held an 18-2 lead after one quarter and 39-4 at the half. The visitors carried a 50-6 buffer going to the final frame.
“It’s nice to get in the win column,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We’re starting to get a little healthier, too.
“It was nice to get everyone playing time. We’re just continuing to work hard and stay consistent.”
Emilee Fedrizzi and Kassidy Peters posted 11 points each to lead the Lady Wildcats. Janie Natale netted 10 tallies. Fedrizzi contributed four assists and four steals as well.
Madison Iwanejko chipped in with 10 rebounds and six steals to go with her seven points. Johanna Kraner contributed eight points and six rebounds for the winners.
“We’re a young team so it’s nice to build confidence,” Zona said.
Angel Matuke scored four points to lead the Lady Raiders (1-9).
Shenango (1-3 WPIAL Section 1-2A) returns to action at 6 p.m. Monday when it travels to Aliquippa for a section matchup with the Lady Quips (1-3, 3-7).
