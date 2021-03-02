A forfeit because of COVID-19 cost the Shenango High girls basketball team a chance at taking the court in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats (14-6) got the word Monday, one day ahead of their scheduled home game against Carlynton (9-9).
Shenango is the second team from Lawrence County to be forced to forfeit a game in the WPIAL playoffs. New Castle’s girls basketball team had to forfeit its game against Quaker Valley (13-4) because of COVID-19 close contact.
The Lady ‘Canes (5-11) got the news they would have to forfeit on Saturday. They were scheduled to play on Tuesday.
Shenango was seeded No. 7 in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, while Carlynton was the No. 10 seed.
Carlynton will meet the Serra Catholic-Sto-Rox survivor at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.