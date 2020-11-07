NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP — Knocking off a top-ranked team is not an easy task.
The Shenango High football team found that out Friday night.
The Wildcats were 0 of 13 on third-down attempts and committed three costly turnovers in dropping a 55-16 WPIAL Class 1A semifinal matchup to Clairton at Norwin High School.
The Bears (8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL in Class 1A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and No. 1 in the state by PennLive. They will meet Jeannette (8-1) at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at North Hills High’s Martorelli Stadium for the WPIAL championship.
“We got behind the sticks,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said of his team’s struggles on third down. “When you play teams like that, you will see why they are No. 1. They have good athletes and good size.
“They’re just a good team and they know what they want to do and they did it. It’s hard to teach size, they have the size. They have the athleticism. They have the talent at the skill position. I find it hard to believe someone is going to beat them.”
The Wildcats’ season comes to an end at 7-2.
Shenango took the opening kickoff and marched 60 yards in 18 plays. Aidan Johnston missed a 29-yard field goal. But the Wildcats were given a second chance when a Clairton player roughed the kicker.
Shenango couldn’t get in the end zone and Johnston nailed a 25-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 2:25 to go in the opening period.
“Our game plan was to control the ball, eat some clock and try to keep their offensive weapons off the field,” Graham said. “We felt like our first drive we really did that. Probably the majority of our time of possession was that first drive.
“We came up with three points. But when you play teams of that caliber, you have to score touchdowns. That’s at any level.”
Reis Watkins, a senior running back, had suffered a high ankle sprain a few weeks back against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. Watkins was in the lineup Friday night and he carried the ball 12 times in the first quarter, including 10 on the first drive.
Watkins notched 31 rushing yards on the first drive. He finished with 14 carries for 22 yards.
“Coming back from an injury, I’m sure he’s not 100 percent,” Graham said. “If you ask him, he will tell you he is because he wants to be out there with his teammates and his buddies.
“He ran the ball hard. They have a good running back and we have a good running back. We thought that we could really move the ball, at least get three or four yards at a pop. They made some adjustments. (The first drive) was a good drive for us. That’s what we’re used to doing, running the ball and controlling the clock. Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short there with a field goal when we really needed to score touchdowns.”
Clairton took the lead for good on its first possession on an 82-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jonte Sanders.
The Bears built a 33-9 lead at the half, powered by the first of their two defensive touchdowns, which was a 49-yard interception return for a score.
“One thing I never question with our guys is the effort,” Graham said. “I told them at halftime, don’t let anybody ever question your effort. They came out and continued to fight hard in the second half.”
Clairton rolled up a 48-yard run on the third play of the second half. But Sanders fumbled the ball at the end of the run and Shenango recovered. The momentum didn’t last, though.
The Wildcats snapped the ball errantly to quarterback Tino Campoli, who was standing in the shotgun on the first play after the turnover. Campoli couldn’t corral the bouncing the ball in the end zone and Allen Rice pounced on it for Clairton. The defensive score, the second of the game for the Bears, put them up 41-9 after a successful two-point conversion.
“It’s part of the game,” Graham said of the turnover. “I don’t know if there was confusion there if Tino was under center or in the shotgun.
“Those are some of the things that you can’t do when you play against a team of that caliber. Those unforced errors, you just can’t do it. We’ll build from it.”
Clairton outgained Shenango, 539-132. The game was a flagfest for both squads. The Bears had 18 penalties marched off for 178 yards, while the Wildcats were whistled for eight infractions for 75 yards.
Shenango shared the Big Seven Conference crown this year with Rochester, it marked the first conference crown for the program since 2003.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Graham said. “These guys have really led the way these last three years, especially my seniors. Hopefully we can continue to grow and build on this with the program.
“I have six seniors and they played prominent roles and they showed great leadership. We have a nice class coming back, a nice group of juniors. We’re excited with what we have. We’ll take some time to reflect a little bit on the season.”
