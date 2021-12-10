Shenango came up short Friday against Mercyhurst Prep at the Neshannock Tipoff Tournament.
The Wildcats trailed throughout and eventually dropped a 56-50 decision.
“I thought we played really hard, the one thing we wanted our kids to do was compete and they competed tonight,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We got a lot of new faces out there and we knew we were going to come and make a few mistakes tonight, that’s why you schedule these preseason games before you get into the section. I think we had twenty turnovers tonight, you’re not going to win too many games when you have 20 turnovers.
“I thought the effort was there, I was very pleased with the effort.”
Shenango ended the first quarter with a one-point lead created by Brody McQuiston and Dalton Peters, this would be the only quarter Shenango would lead.
McQuiston scored 24 points for the Wildcats. Shenango also had Braden Zeigler, Peters and Braeden D’Angelo contribute 15, eight and three points, respectively.
“We got some guys that can shoot the ball, we got to see when they’re open, we try to feed our open guys,” Coach McQuiston said. “A couple times we missed some guys, again that’s just may be lack of experience of playing with each other, we’ll get to learn each other’s tendencies.”
The momentum seemed to shift in Mercyhurst Prep’s favor as the team outscored the Wildcats, 15-8.
Dewey Byrd led the Lakers in points with 19 and Trey Battle added 16.
“We struggled with their pressure a little bit and we turned the ball over a little bit,” Mercyhurst Prep coach Sean Baer said. “Hopefully we learned a little from that today and come back better tomorrow.”
Shenango tried to lessen the point gap by the third quarter, ending four points shy of a tied game with a score of 38-34. Both teams put up the most points out of any quarter played during the fourth.
“You could tell it was the first game for both teams and everybody is kind of finding their way,” Baer said. “We’ve been trying to emphasize jumping to the ball and when you’re not jumping to the ball you’re fouling a little bit. We got to do a better job at jumping and hopefully limit those fouls.”
The Lakers had just enough offense in the waning moments to hold off the Wildcats.
“I thought our defense was good, we played them last year and they’re always solid, Coach Baer does a great job with those guys,” Coach McQuiston said. “We want to try to dictate the pace maybe and get things up in the tempo a little bit, I thought we did a good job with that and we’re only going to get better as the season progresses.”
Neshannock was set to play the second game of the tip-off tournament against Moniteau, but due to a COVID-19 lockdown, Moniteau could not compete.
Neshannock athletic director Bob Burkes commented that the Moniteau basketball program will be shut down for a whole week and Neshannock could not find a replacement for the tournament in time.
COVID-19 safety requirements were implemented at the tournament and a decent turnout of fans attended.
“It’s nice to have people back in the stands,” Coach McQuiston said. “I think as the year progresses we’ll get our kids back in here, we usually have a lot, our Wildcat Wackos are usually pretty good for us. As the season goes we’ll get those guys back.”
