MOON TOWNSHIP — The schedule doesn’t start off easy for the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats hope it pays off in the end, though.
Shenango opened the season Friday with a 32-10 setback against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Moon’s Tiger Stadium.
The Chargers, a WPIAL Class 1A playoff team last year, scored 26 straight points to take command and cruise to the win. It was the first step in the Wildcats’ grind leading into Big Seven Conference play. They trek to Western Beaver next week, then face Riverside and open conference play against Union, the defending WPIAL champ.
“I am glad we have some nonconference games to prep us for the conference schedule. Our nonconference games are really strong and so is our conference,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “It’s a good test for us to see where we are.”
Things started out well for Shenango (0-1). The Wildcats marched their opening drive to the Chargers’ 18, before settling on Andrew Johnston’s booming 41-yard field goal.
However, the squad struggled after that. The hosts scored on their next four possessions to grab a 26-3 advantage heading into halftime. Big plays burned Shenango, too.
After a 12-yard scoring strike got OLSH on the board, the Chargers hit for back-to-back touchdown passes of more than 60 yards. Vann Kavals tossed a bubble screen to Speedy Gardner and he raced 68 yards for a score. Kavals hit Dereon Greer on a short slant and he turned it into a 62-yard scoring jaunt.
The Wildcats hurt themselves, too, in the first half as they were flagged seven times for 65 yards, including three unsportsmanlike penalties.
“We have a lot of young kids and they have to see what it’s like on Friday nights. Hopefully, we learn from this,” Graham said. “There’s a lot of season left and one game doesn’t determine the fate of our team, by any means.”
Shenango got a spark early in the third quarter when Levi Stuck hit Kavals in the backfield deep in Chargers territory. Kavals lost the ball and Stuck picked it up and rambled 12 yards into the end zone. However, the hosts responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass and sealed the win.
“It was good to play this game. It’s hard to replicate a game, with the amount of reps and endurance needed,” Graham said. “They are a good team, too, but we feel we made a ton of mistakes. Whether it was a missed block or two underthrown touchdown passes. It’s a different game if we execute better, so that’s on us as coaches and our team to do better on offense. We just can’t go games without scoring an offensive touchdown.”
