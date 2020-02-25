Shenango High girls track and field standouts Haley Morgan and Emma Callahan are moving on.
The duo turned in strong efforts at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championship meet. Their efforts qualified them for the state indoor championships, which will be held Sunday at Penn State University.
Morgan took second second in the 200 with a 25.98 and third in the 60-meter dash (7.99). Both are school records.
Callahan finished second in the shot put with a toss of 41-08.
Lady Wildcats teammate Carmen Medvit finished eighth in the 3k with a school-record time of 10:49.87.
