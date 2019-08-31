FREEDOM — The Shenango High football team fell behind early and was unable to recover last night.
The Wildcats dropped a 34-13 decision to Freedom in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference action at the Bulldogs' field.
Shenango is now 0-1, 1-1. Freedom is 1-0, 2-0.
The Bulldogs scored opened the scoring with 9:18 remaining in the first period on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Cole Beck to Brandon Pratte.
Freedom was up 20-0 before the Wildcats broke through on a 6-yard pass from Tino Campoli to Maddox Smiley. Aidan Johnston added the point-after kick.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 34-7 before Adam Bryant scored on a 20-yard run with 44 seconds left in the game.
Campoli was 14 of 25 through the air for 117 yards. He had two interceptions.
Reis Watkins led Shenango in rushing with 45 yards on 11 carries. Bryant chipped in with 32 yards on two carries.
The Wildcats host Western Beaver at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.