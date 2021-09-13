The Shenango High boys and girls cross country teams started the season strong Tuesday.
Both teams swept all four meets they competed in.
Shenango’s boys claimed wins over Laurel (20-41), Riverside (15-48), South Side Beaver (15-50) and Union (15-50). The Rams and Scotties didn’t field full teams.
The Lady Wildcats knocked off Union (22-34), Riverside (15-50), Laurel (15-50) and South Side Beaver (15-50). The Lady Scots were the only school to field a full squad to compete against Shenango.
Shenango’s Thomas Presnar won the boys race in 17:18 and Ethan Krouse was second in 18:38. Anthony Mancino took fifth for the Wildcats in 19:05, Tyler Wittmann was seventh in 20:32 and Josh Bruce placed eighth in 20:42.
Justin Johns captured fourth to lead the Spartans in 18:43 and Aiden Fuchs finished sixth in 20:25. Chris Stone was 18th in 22:15, Alex Viggiano captured 19th in 22:18 and Zach Both was 25th in 25:45.
Laurel’s Aiden Mack was the top junior high finisher in 10:46.
Morgan Pisula paced Shenango’s girls, finishing third in 22:46 and teammate Riley Bruce was fourth in 23:00. Mia Pisano posted an eighth-place effort of 26:05, Olivia Conaway claimed ninth in 26:28 and Grace Romano was 12th in 27:32.
Kylie Fruehstorfer captured sixth place to lead Union in 24:47 and Kayla Fruehstorfer was seventh in 24:49. Clara Hudson took 11th in 26:49, Breanna Eppinger finisher 14th in 28:04 and Parker Jendrysik was 17th in 30:42.
Alyssa Sherman took second for Laurel in 21:43 and Valerie Hauser was fifth in 23:29. Sue Hileman claimed ninth place in 26:28 and Jenna Fabian was 22nd in 32:03.
Laurel’s Meghan Czerpak was the top junior high finisher, crossing the line in 12:54.
Boys cross country New Castle sweeps pair
Lucas Bradley placed second for the Red Hurricane as the team knocked off West Allegheny (22-34) and Hopewell (21-36).
Nate Pitzer captured fourth overall for New Castle and Ben Bryson secured sixth place. Josh Hoerner was seventh and Andrew Kladitis came in ninth. Times were not provided.
Nik Kladitis won the junior high race by over a minute for New Castle.
Neshannock splits pair
The Lancers knocked off New Brighton (32-36), but came up short against Ellwood City (24-32).
Brendan Burns finished second for Neshannock in 18:31 and teammate Roger Kwiat was seventh in 21:03. Adam Rickel finished ninth for the Lancers in 21:06, Lorenzo Scarnati placed 10th in 21:07 and Evan Hendry was 12th in 21:45.
Neshannock’s Cole Hutchison won the junior high race in 13:13.
Mohawk picks up forfeit wins
The Warriors claimed 15-50 verdicts over Beaver Falls and Freedom as neither opponent fielded a complete team.
Mohawk’s Kaleb Lloyd finished second in 16:31 and Brandon Nonnemacher placed third in 17:15. Nico Cascavilla captured fourth in 19:19 for the Warriors and teammate Ayden Leslie was fifth in 19:47. Logan Walker claimed sixth for Mohawk in 20:34.
The Warriors’ Scott McConnell won the junior high race in 12:27.
Wilmington drops pair
The Greyhounds lost to Sharon and Slippery Rock by 15-50 counts at Buhl Park.
Akito Hatch finished second for Wilmington in 20:22 and teammate Beau Reed was fifth in 20:57. Pierce Nagel claimed seventh for the Greyhounds in 21:16 and Tagg Walker was eighth in 21:19.
Girls cross country
Stillwagon paces New Castle
The Lady ‘Canes’ Isabella Stillwagon won the race against Hopewell and West Allegheny.
New Castle upended Hopewell, 23-33, but lost to West Allegheny, 22-37.
Keara Mangieri placed fifth for the Lady ‘Canes and Lailah Bogart was eighth. Julia Bryson and Lexi Bradley rounded out New Castle’s top five runners. Times were not provided.
Anna Reider finished fourth for the Lady ‘Canes in the junior high race.
Lady Lancers split
Neshannock split a pair of meets, knocking off Ellwood Ciy (15-50) and falling to New Brighton (26-32).
Lindsey Urban took second for the Lady Lancers in 24:34 and teammate Taegan Scheller was third in 25:42. Brooke Presnar placed sixth for Neshannock in 29:42. Savannah Schill was 11th in 32:38 and Emma Wilt was 12th in 32:39.
The Lady Lancers’ Mikaila Measel took second in the junior high race in 17:53.
Mohawk dominates pair
The Lady Warriors breezed to a 15-50 win over Beaver Falls and Freedom.
Mohawk’s runners filled the first five spots in the order of finish.
Natalie Lape won the race in 18:18 and Evelyn McClain took second in 19:31. Aricka Young was third in 19:34, Katelyn Stivers finished fourth in 20:36 and Ellie Whippo captured fifth in 22:07.
Mohawk’s Kassie McConnell won the junior high race in 15:11.
Wilmington falls to Slippery Rock
Emma Mason finished third for the Lady Greyhounds in a 15-50 loss to the Lady Rockets at Buhl Park.
Mason finished in 22:58 and Ava Shearer followed in fourth in 23:38. Lia Vastano took eighth for Wilmington in 27:13.
Boys golf
Hoover shoots 85
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover fired an 18-hole 85 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Slippery Rock Golf Club.
Garrett Heller was next for the Greyhounds with an 86 and Evan Jones added a 117. Those were the only three golfers that competed for Wilmington.
Grove City took first with a 338 and Slippery Rock was second with a 346. Hickory placed third with a 352, West Middlesex finished fourth with a 377 and Sharpsville was fifth with a 380. The Greyhounds were sixth and Sharon, which also fielded an incomplete team, took seventh.
Neshannock remains perfect
Matt Morelli shot a 39 to lead Neshannock to a 215-226 Section 5-2A win over Riverside on the par-36 front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Hoerner cards 48 for New Castle
Josh Hoerner scored a 48 for the Red Hurricane in a 219-255 Section 5-3A loss to Montour on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Ellwood upends Union
Zac Polojac posted a 41 to lift the Wolverines to a 223-263 Section 5-2A win over the Scotties on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Rocco Galmarini garnered a 41 for Union.
Laurel knocks off Mohawk
Nolan Ayres shot a 38 to lift the Spartans to a 213-223 win over the Warriors on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Keigan Hopper fired a 40 for Mohawk.
Girls soccer
Mohawk rolls to win
Natalie Quear netted three goals to lift the Lady Warriors to a 10-1 nonsection road win over Sharpsville.
Boys soccer
Wilmington rolls
Colin Hill scored four goals to lead the Greyhounds to an 8-1 District 10, Region 1-1A home win over West Middlesex.
Volleyball
Lady Scots win in three
Union recorded a 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 Section 1-1A home victory over Rochester.
Elise Booker slammed 15 kills with 20 digs and eight aces for the Lady Scots (2-0 section, 3-0 overall), Ella Casalandra added 10 assists.
Amanda Book chipped in with 10 digs and three kills for the winners, while Zoe Lepri scooped up 11 digs and served four aces. Sydney Wrona tallied 14 digs and Kelly Cleaver contributed three kills and three aces.
Union won the JV match, 25-17, 25-15.
Emma Murdock paced the Lady Scots with 10 digs, while Jacey Conti collected five digs and three kills. Mallory Gorgacz posted five assists and six aces.
Neshannock wins marathon
The Lady Lancers outlasted the Lady Wildcats, 21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 30-28, 17-15.
Maya Mrozek tallied 16 kills and seven blocks for Neshannock (3-1) and Mairan Haggerty slammed 18 kills.
Addi Watts added 12 kills for the winners and Xan Kwiat contributed 10 kills and seven blocks. Jenna Glies recorded 12 digs.
Shenango won the JV match 25-17, 25-20
Wilmington falters
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 District 10, Region 3-2A home match to Greenville.
Maelee Whiting had five blocks for Wilmington.
Union breezes to victory
The Lady Scots cruised to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-12 Section 1-1A home win over Aliquippa.
Maddie Kassi served six aces for Union.
Girls tennis
Neshannock nips Ellwood City
The Lady Lancers captured a 3-2 Section 4-2A decision over the Lady Wolverines at Pearson Park.
Elena Noga (No. 1) and Lindsey Urban earned singles wins for Neshannock (2-1, 3-1).
The doubles team of Alex Ong/Juliana Medure was victorious for the Lady Lancers.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington captured just one win in dropping a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A match to Hickory. The match was held at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) won at No. 1 singles for the Lady Greyhounds (4-3, 4-3).
HICKORY 4, WILMINGTON 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Isabelle Frangakis 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-3.
2. Nicolette Leonard (H) def. Jenna Allison 6-1, 6-0.
3. Abbie Bender (H) def. Bella Toto 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Brooke Psznick/Ava Spielvogle (H) def. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs 7-6, 6-2.
2. Hananh/Beighley/Kara Leonard (H) def. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch 6-4, 6-4.
