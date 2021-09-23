With seven seniors and 12 returning lettermen on this year's roster, experience wasn't supposed to be one of the hurdles Shenango faced in 2021.
Through four games, however, the Wildcats sit at 0-4 after Friday's 34-16 home loss to Cornell.
"I don't think we're young," coach Jimmy Graham said. "Our starting line is back, our tight end is back, our receivers are back. We're very experienced which creates a little bit of frustration with the overall picture of our record. We are a better football team than that and unfortunately these kids are very good football players and it's just not showing right now."
The Wildcats (0-2 conference) were victim of the big play on Friday — then couldn't get out of their own way in a few instances that negated their own splash plays and interceptions. Cornell scored on passing touchdowns from quarterback Sincere Kimbrough of 80, 53 and 25 yards while Raequen Troutman had a 74-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Last week against Fort Cherry, Shenango threw three interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
"We blew it a little bit these last two weeks," Graham said. "These were very winnable games for our team. We let those get away from us. They were good opponents, but very winnable for us and we kind of squandered that opportunity to get a couple wins there."
After Cornell (2-0 conference, 3-1 overall) led 14-0 in the first quarter, Shenango got things going in the second when the Wildcats defense — led by Dalton Peters — swarmed a Cornell ballcarrier for a safety. The team then used good field position from the ensuing kickoff as Hunter Lively — who ran 31 times for 120 yards — rumbled in from five yards out to cut the score to 14-9.
Cornell scored again to make it 21-9, but Shenango had a golden opportunity to cut into the lead just before halftime. With the ball at the 5 and under a minute before intermission, quarterback Sam Myers was sacked for an 11-yard loss on second down. Shenango hustled to the line to spike the ball and stop the clock before a Myers pass on fourth down fluttered just out of the grasp of Peters in the corner of the end zone.
"That's been the story of the season — we can't finish drives," Graham said. "I'm not sure why. We'll take the blame as coaches for that. We'll move the ball pretty well between the 30s and then we just started to bog down. I don't have the answers of why that happens but it's happening more often than it should be."
Cornell tacked on another touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, while Myers scored on an 8-yard bootleg in the fourth. Shenango returns to action next week at Burgettstown.
