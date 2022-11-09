The Shenango High volleyball team’s bid for a WPIAL Class 2A championship came up short Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats, though, put together quite an effort against the top-ranked team in the state — Freeport.
Second-seeded Shenango lost in four games, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 at the UPMC Events Center located on Robert Morris University’s campus.
Although the Lady Wildcats (16-2) claimed silver, the team did something that no other team was able to do against Freeport during the playoffs — prevent a sweep. Shenango captured a victory in the first set to put the advantage in its favor.
“It brought the confidence that they have in themselves that they knew they could do it. Once they won that first set, they knew they could win,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “We had a couple breaks down in passing and stopped being aggressive toward the third and fourth set. If we would’ve maintained that we would’ve had a great shot at them.”
Kylee Rubin led the Lady Wildcats with 28 kills, while Emilee Fedrizzi posted 18 of her own. Shenango’s Elyse Lenhart supplied 40 assists.
“I think it was an even fight. I think throughout the whole match it was back and forth,” Rubin said. “We made some mistakes we usually don’t make which we paid for at the end. (Freeport’s) a good team; we’re a good team and they came out on top.”
Fedrizzi noted that reaching the WPIAL championship has always been on her and the rest of the seniors’ minds even at a young age.
“Ever since we were younger, we always said, ‘When we’re seniors, we’re going to take this program really far,’” Fedrizzi said. “I think we definitely have very good senior leadership and I feel like we support everyone and motivate everyone.”
For their efforts, the Shenango volleyball team was named Lawrence County Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Dugan praised Rubin and Fedrizzi’s offensive ability and the team’s chemistry as a whole.
“Twenty-eight kills against the number one ranked team in the state — that’s pretty stinking impressive to do that. Let alone, my two outside hitters, Kylee and Emilee have both over 1,000 kills for their career,” Dugan said. “I never had a player with over 1,000 kills and I got two of them on the same team. Both of them are awesome hitters, passers, servers, they do everything. They’re both really important but so are the other players. Ashley DeCarbo, she just broke the dig record for this year, too. All the school records are falling.
“This is a really special group and they’re all honor students too so you couldn’t ask for any more than that. Even like Julia George and Angela Butchelle, they don’t get the recognition, all of the kills, whatever but they’re really important on the court. The chemistry with them on the court really makes this team click so they’re a very important part of this team too.”
Fedrizzi said the offensive dynamic between her and Rubin has been, “really good.”
“It’s definitely something that we’ve worked on over the summer a lot. I think me and Kylee have come a long way this year,” Fedrizzi said. “Elyse is an awesome setter so I think our offense is something that’s very good.”
Ashley DeCarbo, Shenango’s libero, said that the championship match wasn’t the best game played defensively.
“There were some plays that were good but overall I wouldn’t say it was our best game,” DeCarbo said of defense. “That was big for us winning that first set but at the same time it was big for them. I think it was a little bit of a wakeup call for them. Maybe they didn’t take us seriously at first but I think that kind of forced them to. They obviously responded well.”
Lenhart saw the energy evaporate after facing a disadvantage from Freeport winning the next two games.
“Going into the game, I think our whole team was pumped up; ready for the match. That first game we hit it strong. Probably going into the second, third game I felt like we were still better than them. My parents in the crowd and everyone was saying going into the second and third game, ‘Okay we got this, there’s no reason we should lose this,’” Lenhart said. “Then, once we hit the loss of the third game I’d say our energy was just down. I feel like some of us had almost accepted the defeat already. Going into the state playoffs, we need to keep our energy up and realize we can still comeback from when the scores far behind. We proved that in the Avonworth game as well.”
Lenhart said the driving force behind the Lady Wildcats success this season is due to the seniors.
“They’re hungry for the win,” the junior setter said of the seniors. “They’ve wanted this for so long. That’s just driving the entire team to success.”
For Dugan, he has nine years of coaching Shenango volleyball under his belt and this was his second trip to the WPIAL championship. What was the difference from the first time around?
“The teams are totally different kinds of a team,” Dugan said. “This team is more of a close group than that other group. That other group was more individuals. This is a 100 percent, solid team. That other group was a great group but they were all individuals on the court. They didn’t gel together like this group has which is making a big difference in their play.”
With WPIAL playoffs over, the Lady Wildcats now enter the PIAA playoffs, ranked second, for a shot at redemption.
“It’s no different than playing a tournament on Saturday and then we have a league game on Tuesday,” Dugan said. “They look at it as, ‘It’s another day at team camp,’ and that’s how they look at it. They don’t care who’s on the other side of it. It’s just another day that we’re at team camp, we’re relaxed, we’re going after it and we’re playing. They don’t focus who’s on the other side of the net — they just go after it.”
“I think that we do need to not shake off the Freeport loss because that it is a confidence boost in that they were first in the state and we almost beat them,” Lenhart said. “That should be a confidence boost for us moving forward to the state games.”
For Rubin, the PIAA playoffs will not be the final chapter in her volleyball career. The outside hitter is the sole player on Shenango’s roster who will compete in volleyball at the collegiate level for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“She’s going to do a lot of amazing things in her college career. Ever since I’ve known her, since she was like nine years old, she always said she’s going to be the best (volleyball) player in her family and she’s really, really done that,” Dugan said. “Her two sisters were awesome players but she said she’s going to be the best player at nine years old and she accomplished that. I know she’s going to move on to the next level and do an awesome job.”
