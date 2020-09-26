By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
CORAOPOLIS — It was a night that the Shenango High football faithful likely will never forgot.
“I don’t ever want this night to end — but tomorrow we get back to work,” said third-year coach Jimmy Graham following a 68-14 Big Seven rout at Cornell. “It was one of those nights that everything just fell into place.”
The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) made the night even more memorable by setting two individual school records. Senior quarterback Reis Watkins set a school mark for rushing touchdowns in a single game with six, while senior kicker Aidan Johnston set the school standard for extra points with eight.
“It wasn’t like we were trying to score all those points,” Graham said. “The kids were playing well and Cornell had some unforced turnovers and we capitalized on them. You have to understand that my second- and third-team guys go against these starters every day in practice and they are tested.
“Unfortunately, a couple of years ago, we were on the other side of these games. We weren’t even going for the conversion, we would just kneel. I guess I shouldn’t have done that.”
Graham said that when he and his staff saw that the records were within reach, they decided to let Watkins and Johnston go for them.
“With Reis, we had him out of the game and put him back in,” Graham said. “I’m not a huge proponent of individual records so we said, ‘let’s let him take a shot at the record.’ The kid works his tail off and leads by example every day. He does everything we asked him to do. Same with Johnston, he’s been our kicker since ninth grade and he has worked himself into this place. He earned it.”
Watkins rushed for 199 yards on 20 carries.
“Defensively, we’re playing really well,” Graham said. “We gave up our first points on defense tonight, not counting special teams.”
Cornell slipped to 1-2, 1-2.
