Riverside claimed the Midwestern Athletic Conference boys track and field championship at Shenango High on Wednesday.
The Panthers compiled 84 points to beat out Shenango, which had 59. West Allegheny was next with 46, followed by Laurel with 41, Beaver with 38, Central Valley with 38, Rochester with 36, Moon with 33, Montour with 25, Hopewell with 22, Mohawk with 21, Aliquippa with 20, New Castle with 15, Carlynton with 14, New Brighton with 14, Neshannock with 13, Mars with 10, Quaker Valley with 9, Ellwood City Lincoln with 6, Freedom with 7, South Side with 5, Beaver Falls with 2 and Union with 2.
West Allegheny claimed the girls crown with 101 points, followed by Quaker Valley with 71. Mohawk placed third with 60, Montour had 56, Shenango 40, Central Valley 39, New Castle 31, Hopewell 29, Ambridge 27, Riverside 22, Beaver 21, Moon 21, Neshannock 15, Mars 10, Carlynton 5, Beaver Falls 4, Freedom 4 and Laurel 2.
Laurel’s Mitch Miles won the boys shot put and discus. Other Lawrence County boys winners were Brian Cline of Mohawk in the 300 hurdles, Cam’Ron Owens of Neshannock in the high jump and Jamie McVicker of Laurel in the pole vault.
Girls winners were Hannah McDanel of Mohawk in the 100, Nadia Lape of Mohawk in the triple jump, Emma Callahan of Shenango in the girls shot put and Haley Morgan of Shenango in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.