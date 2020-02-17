PITTSBURGH — A strong defensive effort propelled the Shenango High boys basketball team to victory Saturday.
The Wildcats forced 26 California turnovers en route to a 71-51 WPIAL Class 2A first-round win at North Hills High School.
Shenango (18-5) turned the ball over just eight times.
“We were excited after the game,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “You always want to get that first one. I thought our guys came ready to play.
“We were excited with how we played. I thought we made very few mistakes; we played a pretty good game.”
The Wildcats will take on Jeannette on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The Jayhawks (15-7) had a first-round bye.
“From day one, we just take it one game at a time,” McQuiston said. “We’re not going to worry about the game that just happened. We’ll focus on Jeannette, now.
“We’re going to focus everything we do on Jeannette.”
Shenango held a 17-10 lead after the first quarter and pushed it to 33-22. The Wildcats put the game away in the third period, outscoring the Trojans (12-10) 23-13.
Colin McQuiston, the coach’s son, paced Shenango with 26 points and 10 assists. Jason Kraner was next with 15 markers and Reis Watkins added 12 tallies.
“It’s always good to have that kind of balance,” Bob McQuiston said. “It’s tougher to defend a team when they have three or four guys in double figures.
“When we’ve played our best, we’ve had three or four guys in double figures.”
Malik Ramsey poured in a game-high 34 points to lead California.
