The Shenango High boys basketball team started strong Saturday and it paid off.
The Wildcats built a 13-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in posting a 74-53 WPIAL nonsection road win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Shenango (14-4) held a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and 44-22 margin at the half. The Wildcats were up 61-35 going to the final frame.
“We were a little concerned,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We were coming off a big section game the night before, but we came out ready to play. I was pleased with that.
“It was a good team win.”
Colin McQuiston, the coach’s son, led three Shenango players in double figures with 28 points. Jason Kraner was next for the winners with 17 markers and nine rebounds, while Ryan Lenhart added 15. Colin McQuiston, who scored 20 of his points in the first half, added six assists as well.
“Any time you can get three or four guys in double figures, it shows unselfishness of the team,” Bob McQuiston said.
Nate Coonfare and Steve Antuono notched 14 points each to lead the Wolverines (8-10). Ryan Gibbons garnered 11 tallies for the hosts.
“I thought Case Butchelle did a really good job defensively,” Bob McQuiston said. “We knew Antuono was a pretty good player and we put Case on him. I thought he did a great job on him.
“We didn’t want to give him any free ones. You’re not going to stop him because he’s a good player.”
Girls
Neshannock 66, Ambridge 28
The Lady Lancers tuned up for an important week in section play with a nonsection road win over the Lady Bridgers.
Neshannock (9-8) cruised to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 46-14 at the half.
“It’s good to get the win and get playing time for everyone,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “That’s always a good thing to do, especially at this point of the season.”
The Lady Lancers (5-5 section, 9-8 overall) are in fifth place in the Section 1-3A standings, a game behind Freedom (6-4, 11-4). The top four teams plus ties that can’t be broken advance to the WPIAL playoffs. Neshannock split the season series with the Lady Bulldogs.
“We have to get down to business,” Grybowski said. “Every game is important for us now. We have to take care of what we need to take care of.
“If we win 3 of our last 4 section games, we’re definitely in. If we go 2-2, we have to hope Freedom loses to Avonworth. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we don’t have to worry about someone else.”
Neleh Nogay paced Neshannock with 18 points, four steals and three assists. Kaylee George chipped in 11 markers, four steals and three assists.
Jesse Fehrs and Ellina DeLillo scored nine points apiece for the Lady Lancers. DeLillo recorded six steals and five assists as well.
Ambridge is now 1-16.
