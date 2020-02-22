By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Shenango High boys basketball team is moving on.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats turned up the defense to capture a 52-34 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal-round win Friday night over third-seeded at Jeannette at Norwin High School.
The win vaults Shenango (19-5) into the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 2004.
“We’re really excited,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said of the win. “We talked about it yesterday. We have a chance to do something we haven’t done in a while.
“Our approach has been one game at a time. That’s the only game we were focused on was Jeannette. That was the game at hand. I thought we came ready to play. I’m really pleased with our defensive effort.”
Shenango will meet Sto-Rox (17-6) in the semifinals on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The Vikings moved on with a 71-61 verdict over Brentwood.
The Wildcats held a narrow 14-11 lead over the Jayhawks (15-8) after the first quarter before pushing it to 29-15 at the half.
“The original plan was to run a 3-2 (defense),” McQuiston said. “Then we talked about it as coaches today.
“We didn’t want to take away our aggressiveness and we went to man.”
Colin McQuiston, the coach’s son, paced all scorers with 18 points. He pulled down seven rebounds as well. Ryan Lenhart was next with 12 points and four blocks, while Jason Kraner tossed in 11 markers.
“I thought Colin did some good things tonight,” Bob McQuiston said. “When we’re a balanced team, we’re a tough team to stop.
“I thought our guys did a good job of taking what they were given. We spread the floor and got some guys going to the basket.”
Toby Cline cashed in 11 points to lead Jeannette.
