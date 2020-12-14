Shenango boys have key holes to fill

The Shenango boys graduated a large chunk of their offense in Colin McQuiston and Jason Kraner.
However, the Wildcats feel fortunate to return an experienced core in senior letterwinners Reis Watkins, Ryan Lenhart, Vinny Sibeto and Case Butchelle.
“Reis Watkins averaged 10 rebounds per game and is bigger and stronger this year. It’s good we have Lenhart back, too. He’s about 6-4 and averaged about 10 rebounds per game,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “Vinny Sibeto is back and he started for us some games and came off the bench other games. Case Butchelle is coming back from an injury and hopes to be in the mix, too.”
Watkins is the team’s top returning scorer at 9.0 points per game. Shenango will have to replace the 31.8 ppg that Colin McQuiston and Kraner produced.
“I think we have a good nucleus back. We have some good leadership with Reis and Ryan. Reis has been there since his freshman year. He is a three-year starter and four-year letterman. We know what he is bringing to the table every day,” Bob McQuiston said. “Lenhart didn’t start as a sophomore, but played a lot of minutes. Those two guys have been around and been key parts for multiple years.
“This senior class has a chance to go to the playoffs four years in a row. That’s always one of the goals,” he continued. “It’s their turn to carry on the tradition this year.”
Senior Alex Pagley, juniors Dalton Peters, Tyler Morosky and Preston Schry, sophomore Zach Herb and freshman Brady McQuiston, the coaches' son, could all figure into the rotation. Brady McQuiston put on a clinic during the team's first two games last weekend until the pandemic brought the season to another hold.
We have some good guards,” Bob McQuiston said. “We want to go seven or eight deep and there are a lot of minutes to be had. The kids are working hard. We have some good size this year. At times, we could have four kids 6-2 or bigger in the lineup at the same time.”
Last year, Shenango ranked third in WPIAL Class 2A in defense at 50.5 points per game. It helped the Wildcats reach the WPIAL semifinals, but they dropped a 65-58 decision to Sto-Rox. Shenango fell to Ridgway, 57-49, to open the PIAA tournament and finished 19-7. Shenango hopes to lean on its defense again this year.
“We’ve taken some pride in our defense and rebounding,” Bob McQuiston said. “If you play good defense, you can win some games.”
The Wildcats tied for second in Section 3-2A at 8-4. They will see some different section foes this year, though. Laurel, Burgettstown and Mohawk left the section, while Riverview and Springdale joined holdovers Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Sewickley Academy and South Side Beaver.
“We have a lot of travel this year. It’ll be rough on school nights,” Bob McQuiston said. “OLSH and Sewickley always play hard. Springdale has everyone back. I am sure they will be hungry. Our section is always a good one.
“There’s a lot of challenges for coaches. You never know when you might have a guy and then he could be gone for two weeks,” he continued. “Is there going to be a shorter version of the playoffs? It’ll be exciting. It’ll be different, that’s for sure.”
