Jake Natale and Tommy Presnar led the way for the Shenango High boys golf team Friday.
The tandem tallied a pair of 42s to lead the Wildcats to a 219-228 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Nico Vanasco was next with a 44 for Shenango and Ben Santangelo contributed a 45. Joe Campoli and Mike Leitera each chipped in with a 46, one of which was thrown out to accommodate a five-player score.
Caleb Gilmore led the Spartans with a 43 and Seth Smith supplied a 45. Nolan Ayres and Brandon Boyles both fired a 46, while Johnny Andre added a 48.
Story continues below video
New Castle falls
The Red Hurricane dropped a 212-269 decision to Beaver in a Section 5-3A match played on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Thomas Morell shot a 45 to lead New Castle (0-10 section, 0-10 overall) and Sean Carmichael collected a 47. Dom Cade carded a 56, Vince Micco fired a 60 and Justin Girman was next with a 61.
Jake Natale and Tommy Presnar led the way for the Shenango High boys golf team Friday.
The tandem tallied a pair of 42s to lead the Wildcats to a 219-228 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Nico Vanasco was next with a 44 for Shenango and Ben Santangelo contributed a 45. Joe Campoli and Mike Leitera each chipped in with a 46, one of which was thrown out to accommodate a five-player score.
Caleb Gilmore led the Spartans with a 43 and Seth Smith supplied a 45. Nolan Ayres and Brandon Boyles both fired a 46, while Johnny Andre added a 48.
New Castle falls
The Red Hurricane dropped a 212-269 decision to Beaver in a Section 5-3A match played on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Thomas Morell shot a 45 to lead New Castle (0-10 section, 0-10 overall) and Sean Carmichael collected a 47. Dom Cade carded a 56, Vince Micco fired a 60 and Justin Girman was next with a 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.