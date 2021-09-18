Jake Natale and Tommy Presnar led the way for the Shenango High boys golf team Friday.

The tandem tallied a pair of 42s to lead the Wildcats to a 219-228 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.

Nico Vanasco was next with a 44 for Shenango and Ben Santangelo contributed a 45. Joe Campoli and Mike Leitera each chipped in with a 46, one of which was thrown out to accommodate a five-player score.

Caleb Gilmore led the Spartans with a 43 and Seth Smith supplied a 45. Nolan Ayres and Brandon Boyles both fired a 46, while Johnny Andre added a 48.

New Castle falls

The Red Hurricane dropped a 212-269 decision to Beaver in a Section 5-3A match played on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.

Thomas Morell shot a 45 to lead New Castle (0-10 section, 0-10 overall) and Sean Carmichael collected a 47. Dom Cade carded a 56, Vince Micco fired a 60 and Justin Girman was next with a 61.