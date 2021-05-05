The Shenango boys and girls and Mohawk girls track and field teams are headed to the WPIAL Class 2A championships.
The Shenango boys beat Riverview 130-20, Burrell 112-38, North Catholic 98-51 and New Brighton 100-47 at Shenango.
The Lady Wildcats topped Burrell 93-57, North Catholic 104-42, Riverview 101-49 and New Brighton 121-24.
Mohawk topped Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 110-40, South Side Beaver 125-21 and Shady Side Academy 1101/2-381/2 at Riverside.
The New Castle boys competed in the Class 3A team semifinals at Butler. The ‘Canes defeated Central Catholic (78-70) and Kiski (74-74) on a tiebreaker by virtue of more total points. However, New Castle was ousted by Butler, 99-51.
The WPIAL championships will be held May 12 at Peters Township.
