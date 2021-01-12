The Shenango High boys basketball team built a 48-30 halftime lead and cruised to a 78-53 nonsection road win over Badger (Ohio).
Zach Herb paced Shenango (3-2) with 24 points and Reis Watkins was next with 18. Brody McQuiston contributed 12 tallies. McQuiston and Dalton Peters posted seven rebounds apiece.
Jack Lendak netted 26 points for Badger.
New Castle boys stream
New Castle’s Section 2-5A road game against Trinity will be streamed live on the school’s media page on Facebook.
The game will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
