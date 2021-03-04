The Shenango High boys basketball team started strong Wednesday night.
The Wildcats led by 14 points after one quarter and rolled to a 60-35 WPIAL Class 2A victory over visiting Monessen.
Shenango raced to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and 41-12 margin at the half.
“Defensively, it looked really sharp in the first quarter,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “The key was our interior passing.
“The kids did a great job with the game plan. We were prepared for their 1-2-2 halfcourt trap. The kids did a good job of passing out of it and getting layups.”
Eighth-seeded Shenango (16-7) moves on to meet top-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-0) at noon Saturday on the Chargers’ home floor. The teams battled twice this year in Section 1 action. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart prevailed 70-53 at home and 75-47 on the Wildcats’ home floor.
“They’re ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL. We’re getting prepared for them,” McQuiston said. “We have to play a great game.
“We have to come together, get a good game plan and execute it; we have to take care of the basketball. We can’t make mental or physical mistakes; we have to do what we do best. We’ll be prepared for them.”
Shenango finished 6-4 in league play, just a half-game behind Springdale, which compiled a 6-3 mark.
Reis Watkins led four scorers in double figures for the Wildcats with 15 markers and Dalton Peters posted 14. Brody McQuiston and Ryan Lenhart added 10 tallies apiece.
Watkins and Lenhart grabbed 10 rebounds each to lead Shenango.
“The balance was nice,” McQuiston said. “I’m pleased with the win.”
Kyle Lenhart tossed in six markers for the hosts.
The Wildcats were 10 of 18 at the foul line, compared to 6 of 8 for the Greyhounds.
Kiantae Robinson recorded 10 points for ninth-seeded Monessen (10-8) and Chas Mrlack contributed eight.
