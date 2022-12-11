Shenango’s boys have balance this season.
The Wildcats hope it pays off, too.
The squad graduated five seniors from last year’s 8-15 that lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
However, seniors Braden Zeigler and Zach Herb and junior Brody McQuiston bring experience to the starting lineup.
“Zach has been injured the last couple years. He hasn’t played since his sophomore year, but is back and playing really well,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “We had a good summer and a pretty good fall. We have some veterans back this year and we’re pretty excited about it.”
Senior Hunter Lively and junior Grason Hooks are working their way back from injuries as well. Kyle Lenhart is in the rotation, too.
“Brody, Braden and Zach will be the staples in the lineup, but they will need breaks as well,” Coach McQuiston said. “I think we have guys who can step in and give them some valuable resting minutes.
“I think we can go eight, maybe nine players deep this year. I think we can go with a bigger lineup and a smaller lineup, depending on who we are playing or who had a good practice the night before the game. We have a lot of guys that can be in the mix.”
The ’Cats averaged 48.4 points per game last year. Brody McQuiston led the way at 16.0 points per game. Zeigler was next at 13.6 ppg and a team-best 67 3-pointers.
“I think we are pretty balanced,” Coach McQuiston said. “Zeigler can shoot it well and Herb can handle the ball well. Brody is strong inside and can give a little inside/outside presence. Lenhart has size and Jason Malley has some size, too.
“These guys play hard and I think our depth can be to our advantage this year.”
Shenango hopes to add more to its offensive attack as well.
“We run our sets pretty well. The kids are pretty patient on the offensive end. We can do a lot of things off our sets and they are running them well,” Coach McQuiston said. “We have to be able to control how hard we play. If we continue to play hard, we can be in every game. Come the fourth quarter, I think we can be in every game. We’ve been in the playoffs the last five or six years. There’s that expectation now to get in playoffs and make a run.”
The ’Cats are working at solidifying their defense, too.
“It depends on who we play, but I think we can put some points on the board this year, but we’ll need to stop teams as well,” Coach McQuiston said. “The kids are working hard on defense and that’s one aspect we need to get better at in order to have success.”
