By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Shenango High boys basketball team got going in the second half Wednesday night.
The Wildcats outscored visiting New Brighton by 18 points to pull away for a 50-26 WPIAL nonsection victory.
The teams were tied at 9 after one quarter. Shenango (6-3) forged a 22-16 halftime advantage.
“We got off to a rough start,” Wildcats coach Bob McQuiston said. “I thought our defense woke up a little bit in the second half; we got some movement in the second half.”
Reis Watkins and Brody McQuiston recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds apiece for Shenango. Ryan Lenhart chipped in with nine markers for the winners.
The Lions dropped to 0-3.
Mohawk 56, Slippery Rock 54, (2OT)
The Warriors worked a little extra to earn their first win of the season in a decision over the visiting Rockets.
Mohawk (1-4) outscored Slippery Rock 6-4 in the second overtime to capture the victory.
Jay Wrona netted a game-high 20 points to pace the Warriors. Jackson Miller chipped in with 16 markers for the winners, while Mark Rudesill added 11.
Ethan Plesakov posted 14 points for Slippery Rock.
Central Valley 64, Ellwood City 53
The Wolverines dropped a nonsection road matchup to the host Warriors.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-3) trailed just 14-12 after the first quarter. Central Valley, though, took charge in the second quarter and pushed the advantage to 36-23 at the half.
Joseph Roth recorded 23 points to lead the Wolverines and Alexander Roth was next with 13.
Justin Thompson tossed in 18 tallies for Central Valley (1-0).
GirlsUnion 50, Wilmington 19
The Lady Scots started strong and never looked back en route to a nonsection home win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Union held a 9-2 lead after one quarter and 25-6 at the half.
Kayla Fruehstorfer led three Lady Scots (2-2) in double figures with 13 points. Elise Booker was next with 12 tallies and Zoe Lepri chipped in with 11.
Fruehstorfer made seven steals and Kendall Preuhs was next with five for the winners.
Renee Ealy netted 10 markers for Wilmington.
Wrestling
Laurel sweeps pair
The host Spartans captured a 78-0 win over Ambridge and a 72-6 decision over Ellwood City in Section 2-2A action.
Laurel (2-0, 6-3) won all but one of the matches against the Bridgers via forfeit. Aiden Pearce (132) captured a pinfall win in 3:50 against Ambridge.
Tommy Hetzer (126), Pearce (132), Willie Moore (138), Charles Krepp (145) and Brady Cooper (152) claimed pinfall decisions or the Spartans.
Ben Gallenz (106) pinned Laurel’s Natalie Afera in 3:20 to account for Ellwood City’s lone win.
Following are the results:
Laurel 72,
Ellwood City 6
106 — Ben Gallenz (EC) pinned Natalie Alfera in 3:20.
113 — Colin Bartley (L) won by forfeit.
120 — Matty Harding (L) won by forfeit.
126 — Tommy Hetzer (L) pinned Dom Dausman pinned in 1:19.
132 — Aiden Pearce (L) pinned Elijah Shelby in 2:34.
138 — Willie Moore (L) pinned Damon Bumgardner in 1:00.
145 — Charles Krepp (L) pinned Ryan Nazari in 2:58.
152 — Brady Cooper (L) pinned Chris Quintanella in :39.
160 — Grant Mackay (L) won by forfeit.
172 — Abby Miles (L) won by forfeit.
189 — Chase Tinstman (L) won by forfeit.
215 — Reed McKissick (L) won by forfeit.
285 — Mitch Miles (L) won by forfeit.
Hockey
Neshannock falls
The Lancers dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Ringgold at Hess Ice Rink.
Neshannock rallied from a 1-0 deficit on a pair of power-play goals. Tommy Malvar (Kennedy Catholic) netted the first goal for the Lancers on assists from Mathew Ioanilli (Neshannock) and Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic).
Davey Cochenour (Kennedy Catholic) closed out the first period scoring with help from Malvar for a 2-1 Neshannock advantage.
After a scoreless second period, the Rams tied the game 1:13 into the third period. Cochenour then added another power-play goal with an assist from Malvar to put the Lancers up 3-2.
Ringgold tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation with a 5-on-3 power-play goal. The Rams tallied the game winner in overtime. Neshannock dropped to 5-2-0-2 and is in a tie with Wilmington for second place, two points behind first-place Bishop Canevin in the North Division of the PIHL Class B division.
