HOMER CITY — T.K. almost had a huge day.
Shenango’s Tyler Kamerer blasted a solo homer to tie Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal and nearly had another to give the Wildcats a potential win late in the game.
While Kamerer was robbed of his second long ball, Shenango (22-2) rallied to post a 2-1 win over Johnsonburg in eight innings at First Commonwealth Field.
“We were playing an undefeated team. We knew they were going to be good, but I am taking us over everyone,” Kamerer said. “It feels amazing to win.”
Johnsonburg (22-1), the District 9 champ, got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third. Luke Zimmerman and Aiden Zimmerman both singled to start the frame. After a fielder’s choice forced out Luke Zimmerman at third, Camron Marciniak popped out to second. Ethan Wells followed with a sharp single to right that plated Aiden Zimmerman from second.
The Rams nearly added more. Dalton Stahli drew a walk to load the bases. Kaden Dennis smacked a high chopper to third that Shenango third baseman Zach Herb jumped and snagged. He threw to first to end the inning.
Kamerer tied it in the top of the fifth with a solo home run. He took a 1-0 offering and launched a high bomb over the fence in center.
“When I saw it hit the jet stream, that’s when I kind of knew it was gone,” he said. “It felt really good, especially to tie the game up.”
Kamerer nearly went yard again in the top of the seventh. With a runner on second and two outs, he lofted a deep fly to left. However, Johnsonburg left fielder Luke Zimmerman jumped, crashed into the fence, reached his arm over and snagged the ball to rob a go-ahead homer.
“I saw it. It’s like something that would happen in a movie — exactly like that. That’s the craziest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kamerer said. “I hit it off the end of the bat and I knew it wasn’t going to be a no-doubter. That was a crazy play.”
“That was the best catch that I’ve ever seen in a high school game and I’ve been watching baseball for 50 years,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “When you consider the circumstances, that was a two-run homer in the seventh and he pulled it back in.
“But, what I was most proud of — that could have been a huge momentum swing and my guys did not allow it to happen. My guys are mentally tough and laser focused and got three outs in the seventh and scored a run in the eighth and then got three outs in the bottom of the eighth. That’s championship baseball.”
The ’Cats went ahead, 2-1, in the top of the eighth. Ethan Bintrim opened the inning with a single. He went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Gabe Yanssens grounded to short, but the throw to first was high and off the base. The ball deflected off first baseman Dom Allegretto’s glove as Yanssens collided with him. That allowed Bintrim to run home for the lead.
“Even though we started losing in the third inning, I knew we had it,” Bintrim said. “Gabe made something happen again.”
Herb, who relieved Braeden D’Angelo in the fourth, struck out the first two Rams in the bottom of the eighth. After a single, he coaxed a flyout to secure a trip to Monday’s semifinals.
“These are special kids,” Kelly said. “We always say that the sixth and seventh innings are the championship innings and they have belonged to us all year. Well, this time, we had to take control of the eighth inning and my guys did that.”
