BUTLER — The roll continues for the Shenango High baseball team.
Braeden D’Angelo tossed a gem on the mound and Cre Calabria delivered at the plate for the Wildcats in a 9-2 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff win over Northgate at Pullman Park.
It’s the 15th-straight win for Shenango (17-2).
“I thought we played a solid game,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said. “We were very disciplined at the plate. There were no nerves.
‘When you field the ball, throw strikes and are disciplined at the plate, that’s winning baseball.”
Second-seeded Shenango moves on to the quarterfinals and will square off against Section 2 rival Neshannock on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The Lancers (13-8) dealt the Wildcats one of their losses, 9-2, on March 30.
Neshannock moved on with a 4-3 decision over Burgettstown.
“They’re a good baseball team; it should be a great game,” Kelly said of Neshannock.
D’Angelo (6-0) started and picked up the win.
He tossed 62/3 innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Ethan Bintrim came on in relief of D’Angelo and got the final out.
D’Angelo was pulled at 100 pitches.
“The young man has a lot of poise,” Kelly said of D’Angelo said. “He throws two pitches for strikes.
“When you strike out eight batters and only walk two, you’ve had a great day.”
The Wildcats belted eight hits.
Calabria collected three hits, including a triple. He stole three bases and drove in two runs as well.
Bintrim posted two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Shenango kept the Flames off the scoreboard in the top of the first inning and then went to work in the bottom half.
The Wildcats tallied two runs in the first and three more in the second for a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Shenango sent nine batters to the plate in the second inning. The Wildcats drew three walks and had two batters hit with pitches in the inning.
Despite scoring three markers, Shenango left the bases loaded in the second.
“That’s big in playoff baseball,” Kelly said of getting an early lead. “Northgate played really good defense, too.”
Dennis Kelly started and took the loss. Kelly pitched 12/3 innings, giving up five runs — all earned.
Shenango scored two runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Northgate notched two tallies in the third.
