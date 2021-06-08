By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
WEXFORD — The roll continues for the Shenango High baseball team.
Shane Cato was sharp on the mound and the offense backed up his effort as the Wildcats upended Mount Union, 7-3, in the PIAA Class 2A opener at North Allegheny High School.
The win pushed Shenango’s winning streak to 19 games.
“Like my man Jimmy V. says. Survive and advance,” Wildcats coach Larry Kelly said.
Shenango (21-2) moves on and will meet District 9 champion Johnsonburg (22-0) on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Cato (9-1) got into trouble in the top of the first inning. The Trojans loaded the bases with two outs on two straight hits and a walk.
Cato, though, got Tyler Renninger to hit a grounder to Caden Cook at second base. Cook threw out Renninger to end the threat.
“I got the best pitcher in (WPIAL) Section 2,” Kelly said of Cato. “He’s our lead dog. There is no moment that is too good for him. I knew he would make the pitch and he did.”
Said Cato, “I was calm. I just had to get that out and get out of it.”
Shenango staked Cato to an early lead, putting up three markers in the bottom of the first.
Cre Calabria collected an infield single to lead off the first for the Wildcats. Calabria scored when Tyler Kamerer followed with an RBI double and a 1-0 lead. Ethan Bintrim plated Kamerer on an RBI single to make it 2-0. Cato kept the hit parade going with a single. He was aggressive, trying to take second on the play as Bintrim scampered to third.
Cato was erased trying to take the extra base for the first out of the inning. Zach Herb capped off the three-run first inning with a sacrifice fly.
Shenango’s three-run first frame was enough to chase Renninger after just one inning.
“That was their ace on the mound,” Kelly said. “We hit him pretty good.
“Our guys were patient at the plate. We swing at strikes. If you throw it over the plate, our guys rake.”
Cato settled down in the second, setting down Mount Union in order.
“I was getting strikes early in the count,” Cato said. “My fastball velocity was pretty good.”
Lightning was spotted in the area and halted the action for 1 hour, 48 minutes.
The delay didn’t stop Shenango’s offense, though. The Wildcats added one run in the second before the stoppage, and then tallied two markers in the fourth and another in the fifth.
“We hit the ball hard,” Kelly said “We had two or three outs that were absolute rockets.”
Cato worked six innings, giving up three earned runs with three walks and six strikeouts. The pitch count in the playoffs is 105 and he was at 89 entering the sixth. He needed just 10 pitches to retire the side and complete his day.
“I knew my pitch count was up going into the sixth inning,” Cato said. “That’s something we talked about in the dugout leading up to the sixth.”
Herb pitched the seventh. The only batter to reach off him in the four that strolled to the plate did so on an error.
Shenango finished with eight hits, including two each by Calabria and Kamerer.
Kamerer and Herb knocked in two runs each.
