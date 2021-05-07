The Shenango High baseball team continues to roll.
Braeden D’Angelo pitched and batted the Wildcats to an 8-2 WPIAL nonsection home victory over Ellwood City Lincoln.
D’Angelo (5-0) started and tossed six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and a run — earned — with three walks and no strikeouts.
D’Angelo also had three hits and two RBIs.
“Braeden throws two pitches for strikes, the fastball and the curveball,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “Even though he doesn’t strike a lot of batters out, very few batters square him up because his fastball has a lot of movement.
“This is very typical of how he has pitched all year. Teams don’t square him up; the young man has a lot of poise.”
Shenango (14-2) notched 13 hits.
Tyler Kamerer, Ethan Bintrim and Hunter Lively collected two hits for the Wildcats. Cre Calabria and Bintrim drove in two runs for the winners.
“Offensively, this team has averaged pretty close to seven or eight runs a game,” Kelly said of his squad. “This team works counts and makes the pitcher throw the ball over the plate.”
Joseph Roth started and took the loss. Roth tossed three innings, surrendering five hits and three runs — two earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
James Meehan and John Biskup had two of the Wolverines’ six hits. Ryan Gibbons knocked in a pair of runs for Ellwood City Lincoln.
The Wolverines (8-10) committed five errors.
Shenango scored three runs in the first and five in the sixth.
Ellwood City plated a marker in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
Mohawk 6, New Castle 5
The Warriors held off a late Red Hurricane rally to capture a nonsection home win.
New Castle (8-8) scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Marc Conti got the win in relief. Conti pitched three innings, allowing a hit and two runs — one earned — with no walks and a strikeout.
Mohawk (8-6) managed just three hits. However, the Warriors coaxed 12 walks from ‘Canes hurlers.
Dominik Fornataro started and took the loss. He worked two innings, allowing no hits and a run — earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.
New Castle recorded seven hits, including two each by Dante Micaletti, Nico Miller and Austin Kelly. Miller also drove in three runs.
The Warriors scored a run in the second, a marker in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
New Castle collected two tallies in the third and three more in the seventh.
Riverside 10, Laurel 9
A late rally fell short for the Spartans in a Section 2-2A road defeat against the Panthers.
Laurel (4-3 section, 8-5 overall) had nine hits and five errors. The Spartans got a run in the seventh to get within one marker, but couldn’t tie the game or take the lead.
Landin Esposito had three of the Spartans’ hits. He also drove in four runs. Cameron Caldararo collected two hits for the Spartans.
Laurel scored five runs in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Riverside (5-2, 9-5) recorded a run in the second, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Softball
Sharpsville 2,
Wilmington 0
The Lady Greyhounds’ struggles at the plate proved costly in dropping a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road decision to the Blue Darlings.
Wilmington was held to two hits.
It was the first game for the Lady Greyhounds (8-1 region, 8-1 overall) in nearly 10 days, according to coach John Frank.
“That was kind of a bit of rust,” Frank said. “It probably had a little bit of a factor in it. Not all of it, but a little bit.
“You always have to come prepared. We didn’t have that timely hit today.”
Jadyn Flick (1-1) started and suffered the loss. Flick worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and two runs — one earned — with three walks and five strikeouts.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Frank said. “They had a really good pitcher. Our pitcher threw very well, too.
“We just battled; it was a pitcher’s duel. We just came up on the short end of the stick this time.”
Remi Koi and Ella Krarup had one hit each for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington left three runners on base.
“We just couldn’t bring the runners around.”
Sharpsville scored a run in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Union 19,
Cornell 0
Halaena Blakley tossed a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Lady Scots to a Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Raiders.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Blakley walked two and struck out eight.
Skylar Fisher had two hits, including a triple with two RBIs.
Gianna Trott, Ella Casalandra and Marleah D’Augustine had two hits each for Union (7-1, 8-6).
The Lady Scots scored 15 runs in the first inning and four in the second.
Hopewell 3,
New Castle 2
The Lady Vikings scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the Section 3-4A home win over the Lady ‘Canes.
There was one out when the winning run scored.
Morgan Piatt (0-3) started and went the distance to take the loss. Piatt allowed five hits and three runs — two earned — with no walks and six strikeouts.
New Castle (2-7, 3-9) registered six hits.
Logan Holmes had two hits for the ‘Lady Canes.
New Castle scored a run in the third and one more in the fourth.
Hopewell is now 2-7, 5-8.
Laurel 7,
Neshannock 0
The Lady Spartans broke a scoreless duel with six runs in the fifth inning in a Section 4-2A road victory over the Lady Lancers.
Laurel (10-1, 12-1) posted 10 hits, including three by Eva Kuth.
Bekah Valenti and Grace Kissick added two hits apiece for the Lady Spartans. Kissick belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning, finishing with four RBIs.
Autumn Boyd drove in a pair of runs for the winners. Boyd went the whole way in the circle to capture the win. She gave up four hits with a walk and 17 strikeouts.
Abigale Measel (5-4) went the distance in taking the loss. Measel surrendered 10 hits and seven runs — six earned — with three walks and four strikeouts.
The Lady Lancers (7-3, 7-4) notched four hits.
Laurel scored six runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Boys tennis
Neshannock eliminated
The Lancers dropped a 3-2 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff matchup to Hampton at Pearson Park.
Evan Dean won at No. 1 singles for Neshannock (8-4). The Lancers’ No. 1 doubles team of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley also picked up a win.
“I was so proud of the way the team improved with each match,” Neshannock coach Chuck Dess said. “We had five new starters this year, who never had any experience in high school tennis.
“We play the toughest competition week in and week out. With Hampton and Mars added to our section, these teams compete at the (Class) 5A level. We have many teams in our section compete at the 4A level. Neshannock is the smallest public school in the WPIAL for boys and girls tennis. I’m so glad we had a season after last year’s shutdown. This group is a special group of kids. I wish I had a few more seasons with them. I couldn’t be more proud of each of them.”
Following are the results:
HAMPTON 3, NESHANNOCK 2
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Ethen Oh 6-3, 6-4.
2. Adam Rothemberg (H) def. Josh Urban 7-6 (7-4), 6-2..
3. Will Brandels (H) def. Sammy Ball 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Teja Chaparala/Austin Smith 6-4, 6-4.
2. Hayden List/Justin Rothenberg (H) def. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno 6-1, 6-2.
