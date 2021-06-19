By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
UNIVERSITY PARK — Twenty-one, and done.
The Shenango High baseball team was looking to stretch its winning streak to 22 games and cap the season off with the program’s first state championship. Schuylkill Haven had other ideas Friday.
The Hurricanes built a five-run lead and hung on to knock off the Wildcats, 8-7, in the PIAA Class 2A championship game at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
“This one loss, after winning 21 straight, won’t tarnish what they have done all season,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “The championship experience was great.
“It was exciting for the kids. I told them after the game, we win like champions and we’ll lose like champions; hold their heads up. This one loss does not tarnish what this team accomplished. This is the best team to ever put on the Shenango uniform. Twenty-one wins in a row. A WPIAL championship. An appearance in the state championship game. One loss doesn’t tarnish it.”
Both teams reached the scoreboard in the first inning. Shane Cato delivered an RBI single to left for the Wildcats (23-3) to knot the count.
“It was big to get that run back,” Kelly said.
Schuylkill Haven (25-3) erupted for five runs in the second inning to forge a 6-1 lead. Two errors opened the door to the big inning for the Hurricanes.
The first error occurred when shortstop Tyler Kamerer drifted past the second-base bag and collided with second baseman Caden Cook attempting to make the play. Both fielders fell. Kamerer also threw wildly trying to throw a runner out later in the frame.
“I think they only had two hits, but they were big hits,” Kelly said of the second inning. “You have to give them three outs and we didn’t do that.
“You can’t do that. They’re too good of a team to allow that.”
Cato (10-2), the Wildcats starter, didn’t make it out of the second inning. Cato lasted just 1 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five runs — three earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
“Shane didn’t have his normal stuff today,” Kelly said. “Truth be told, the ball that our guys ran into each other on is a double-play ball.
“You get that double play, he’s out of the inning and it could have been a completely different story.”
Said Cato, “I was locating for the most part. They were just hitting me.”
Zach Herb relieved Cato and finished up. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs — two earned — with five walks and three strikeouts.
The Wildcats battled back, posting three markers in the third inning to trail 6-4. Cato collected a two-run triple to highlight the inning.
“We weren’t going to stop fighting,” Cato said. “We had to come back. We had to fight any way we could to get back in the game. We just came up short.”
The Hurricanes pushed the lead back to 8-4 with two markers in the top of the fourth.
Shenango continued to chip away. Kamerer opened the fifth with a triple. Mason Ulsh, though, appeared as though he was going to get out of the jam unscathed. Ethan Bintrim and Cato went down on called third strikes.
Kamerer eventually came around to score on a passed ball with Herb batting. The ball glanced off the catcher Shane Pothering’s mitt and Kamerer scampered home to make it 8-5.
“We got a big run on that play,” Kelly said. “Being down three in the seventh is a lot better than being down four.”
Cre Calabria led off the bottom of the seventh by walking on four pitches. It was the only walk Ulsh allowed in the game.
Kamerer walked to put runners on first and second, bringing up the tying run in Bintrim.
Bintrim bounced into a fielder’s choice as third baseman Cole Canfield misplayed the throw from shortstop Jack Higgins. Canfield attempted to tag the runner on what would have been a force play. Bintrim was safe at first to load the bases.
Cato hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-6 and Kamerer took third on the play. Kamerer eventually stole home as Bintrim got in a rundown between first and second. Bintrim, though, was thrown out for the second out. The fielder lunged and tagged Bintrim as he tried to dive safely back to first.
Herb was the last hope. But he flew out to center on a 1-2 count to end the game.
“We just came up a little bit short,” Cato said. “They were just better today.
“We just couldn’t get out of a hole we dug for ourselves. It’s not really a position we’re used to being in.”
Ulsh tossed six-plus innings to pick up the win. He gave up seven hits and six runs — one earned — with a walk and eight strikeouts.
Six of Ulsh’s eight strikeouts were caught looking. He is an NCAA Division I Quinnipiac recruit.
“He must have had some good stuff,” Kelly said. “He must have been painting corners. We had a few guys called out on strikes, but we hit him. We hit him hard.”
Kamerer, Cato and Hunter Lively had two hits each for the Wildcats, who had eight overall. Cato drove in four runs.
Shenango loses five players to graduation — Jacob Benson, Calabria, Bintrim, Cato and Gabe Yanssens.
“Show me your leaders and I’ll show you your team,” Kelly said. “Our senior leadership this year was exceptional. I love these guys.”
