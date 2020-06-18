Shenango High is ready.
Or as ready as it can be.
The Shenango Area School Board approved a plan to return to summer activity protocol in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which put high school sports on hold in early March.
Athletic director Jan Budai, assistant principal Todd Anthony and trainer Rob Powell met to get the plan in motion for the school board’s approval. It was submitted prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
“We discussed the format we wanted to submit and some things that we definitely needed to have for our return to play plan,” Budai said. “We felt we submitted a good plan.”
Budai said the group researched recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PIAA and other schools.
“We realized as we went that we’re not going to be able to cover everything, but we thought we had a good hold on what our district needs to do,” he said. “Our big concern was football because there is contact there, of course, and that makes it high risk.”
Budai said there is so much to consider, but one is an issue that all local athletic directors will have to prepare for.
“It is a huge concern for us if someone tests positive,” he said. “Then what do we do. Do we shut things down for a 14-day period? Depending on when that might happen, that would be a huge blow. We will need to follow the guidance we are given.
“We know we have to just wait and see what happens,” Budai added. “There’s no way to predict where we will be in a month or in two months. We’ll have to make adjustments as we go.”
Each coach at Shenango was told to come up with an individual plan that best suits that team.
“We suggested some things to them and we will be meeting today (Thursday) to talk. Then they will have a day or two to submit their final proposals,” he said. “Of course a priority for all sports is to encourage social distancing first and foremost. The less contact the better.”
Budai said that if all the plans are approved, summer activities can return Monday.
Budai added that he watched with interest a plan that was proposed in Ohio where baseball and softball would compete in the fall and football in the spring when the coronavirus hopefully had passed or at least seriously dissipated.
“The more I thought about it, the more I liked it,” he said. “It’s a little out there but it would give you more time and pose less risk to the biggest contact sport of football. I would probably go for it if it became an option here.”
He added that the proposal in Ohio was quickly shot down.
“As we progress, we will tweak what we need to tweak,” he said. “What’s good today might not be good tomorrow.
“We just have to keep our fingers crossed that everything works out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.